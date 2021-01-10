Aston Villa have placed both Bournemouth winger David Brooks and Reading’s rising star Michael Olise on their list of transfer targets this month as they target domestic additions to strengthen their squad, per The Mirror.

Villa have been heavy spenders over the last few transfer windows since they earned promotion back to the Premier League. Dean Smith’s side took both Matty Cash and Ollie Watkins from Championship sides in the summer and have seen the pair emerge as key performers so far this term. That has seen them once again become interested in targeting more domestic arrivals.

Brooks has managed to score three goals and provide five assists in his 16 Championship appearances for Bournemouth this season (Sofascore), to show he has recovered from a lengthy injury that kept him out of action for most of last term. While Olise has been one of the standout performers in the division for the Royals racking up four goals and eight assists in the English second tier (Sofascore).

It is thought that Aston Villa have placed Brooks high onto their list of potential signings this month with Smith keen to add to his options in the wide positions.

The Midlands club have also cast their eyes over Olise as they target more younger talents who they could potentially develop over the next few years, according to this latest report.

The verdict

Aston Villa have already shown that they are willing to give chances to players who are developing well and showing consistent form in the Championship. That makes them a potential big draw for players like Olise and Brooks who know they are going to be given chances in the top-flight under Smith and can show they belong at that level.

Brooks has already shown he is a Premier League quality talent and if it was not for a lengthy injury last term he might not have stayed with the Cherries in the summer. However, having shown he fitness in the first half of the campaign and his quality it was always going to be difficult for Bournemouth to keep hold of him.

Reading are hopeful they can keep hold of Olise and other stars until at least the end of the campaign, but the attraction of Aston Villa might be a strong one for the attacking midfielder. Smith’s proven record of developing players and his faith in young talents might persuade the 19-year-old to make the move if an offer is made.