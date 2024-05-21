Highlights Wolves are considering a move for Norwich City's Jonathan Rowe after his stellar season in the Championship.

Injury issues marred Rowe's end of the campaign, but he was essential to Norwich's success.

Norwich are set to face a battle to keep Rowe, with interest from several Premier League clubs including Wolves.

Wolves are weighing up a summer transfer offer for Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe.

According to Give Me Sport, Gary O’Neil is an admirer of the winger and is considering an approach to bring him to Molineux.

Wolves are preparing for another year in the Premier League after finishing 14th in the top flight table, comfortably avoiding any relegation concerns.

Rowe enjoyed a breakout campaign at Carrow Road, and proved crucial to the team’s rise to the play-offs.

The 21-year-old contributed 12 goals and two assists from 32 appearances in the Championship as David Wagner’s team finished sixth in the second division (all stats from Fbref).

Wolves interest in Jonathan Rowe

Rowe has come through the ranks of the Norwich academy to cement himself as a key part of the first team squad.

Injury issues hampered his end to the campaign, but he was pivotal to the Canaries reaching a top six finish.

This has led to Rowe attracting Premier League interest going into the summer transfer window.

Wolves have emerged as a club with an interest in signing the forward, who was also the subject of interest from top flight sides during the previous January market.

Italian giants Lazio were linked with a move for Rowe during the winter, but were unable to convince Norwich to cash in on their exciting, young talent.

It would come as no surprise if Wolves faced stiff competition in the race for Rowe’s signature this summer, but it remains to be seen whether any other clubs will step forward with concrete interest.

The Midlands outfit have not yet decided whether to commit to a full pursuit of Rowe, but he is being considered by O’Neil as a potential priority target.

Norwich’s pursuit of a new manager could also play a role in determining the player’s future, with Wagner having been dismissed by the Norfolk outfit last week.

Rowe’s breakout campaign at Norwich

Jonathan Rowe's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.53 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 2.47 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.31 Shot-creating actions 2.96

Rowe immediately broke into the first team at Norwich at the start of the campaign, emerging as one of the team’s top attacking talents.

His goals proved crucial to the club sustaining a push for promotion to the Premier League.

However, a 4-0 loss to Leeds United last week put an end to those hopes, eliminating the Canaries from the play-offs at the semi-final stages.

Norwich will now be planning for another year in the second division, with the search underway for Wagner’s successor.

Norwich will face tough task to keep Rowe

Norwich will have to brace for interest in Rowe this summer following their play-off disappointment, as Wolves likely won’t be the only club circling.

Promotion to the top flight would have significantly boosted their chances of holding onto the young winger.

It remains to be seen what kind of fee could tempt Norwich into a sale but it could cost upwards of £15 or 20 million, given Rowe’s age and potential.

Rowe has just 12 months remaining on his current contract, but the Canaries hold the option for another year, which gives them some leverage in any negotiations over the player’s future this summer.