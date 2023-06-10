Former Sunderland goalkeeping coach David Preece has revealed Premier League sides have been in contact with him to do background checks on Anthony Patterson, speaking in an interview with the Sunderland Echo.

There were doubts about whether the 23-year-old would be the Black Cats' number-one stopper for the 2022/23 campaign, even though he had played a big part in guiding his team back to the Championship following a long spell in League One.

But the Wearside outfit decided to take a chance on him, signing Alex Bass as a backup stopper instead of bringing in a new number one.

The player has certainly repaid their faith, proving to be one of their best performances last term and playing a huge role in ensuring the club secured their place in the play-offs.

Anthony Patterson eyed by Premier League clubs

Reports in recent months have reinforced just how impressive he is, with The Sun believing Patterson was under consideration for a call-up to the England senior squad.

Although that didn't materialise in the end, he may still be in Gareth Southgate's thoughts after enjoying such a productive campaign.

And he is also on the radar of top-tier sides, ex-goalkeeping coach Preece has confirmed.

He said: "I’ve had conversations with Premier League clubs who have been sort of doing background checks and getting my thoughts on it.

"It’s not just my opinion that he can play in the Premier League, of course he can.

"He can go as high as he wants to now because the one thing he is, he’s a stable goalkeeper. His mentality is very stable, he doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get too low."

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City have been linked with a move for him, but the latter's chances of recruiting him may be reduced following their relegation.

Which Premier League clubs should be in the race for Anthony Patterson?

You feel he would be an excellent second-choice stopper for plenty of Premier League sides - and could potentially succeed a more experienced stopper as number one at some point.

If Hugo Lloris decides to stay at Tottenham Hotspur for one more season, Spurs could be a good destination for Patterson because he could spend a year settling into life in the English capital before potentially becoming number one.

Wolves could also benefit from having him, although it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to spend a sizeable fee on the Sunderland man with Jose Sa looking as though he's going to be their first-choice shot-stopper for the foreseeable future.

It would probably be ideal if he spends one more season in the second tier because that will allow top-flight sides to judge whether he's fully ready to be competing at the top level.

And that could give these interested clubs the confidence to make him a starter straight away.