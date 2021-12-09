‘Premier League ready’ – Liverpool plotting transfer move for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have a tendency to try and snap up some of the brightest young talents in the game and the latest star to catch their eye is Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth, as reported by the Mail Online.

The defender has been a bright spark for the Cherries over the last two seasons, featuring regularly as the club sealed a top six spot in the last campaign and then again this year as Scott Parker has led his charges into the automatic promotion spaces.

He’s been a mainstay in the starting eleven and has looked solid at the very top of the second tier. He’s slowly establishing himself as one of the most exciting in his position in the entire league – and he’s now garnering attention from elsewhere because of it.

One of the sides keen to do business is Liverpool and if they do lodge an offer, it could be hard for Kelly to turn down.

But is he Premier League ready? Should Bournemouth cash in if they can? Here is the verdict from some of our writers on the news…

Billy Mulley

Ultimately, Lloyd Kelly is an exceptional talent who deserves Premier League football, but this could be a deal that might hinder his development.

Given the world-class options that Jurgen Klopp at his disposal, I am not entirely sure if he will see enough game time.

With Bournemouth, he has an opportunity to win promotion back to the Premier League, and remain a big part of their squad for next season.

There are lots of ifs, buts, and maybes with this potential deal, as Liverpool could view him as an appropriate option to chuck into fray sooner than I think.

Kelly’s physical presence, ball-playing capabilities and intelligence, make him a player who could go on to enjoy a tremendous career, and I believe that he is becoming a more -rounded player next to Gary Cahill.

Kelly is definitely Premier League ready once again, but I am not too sure if Liverpool is the correct destination.

George Dagless

It would be a blow for Bournemouth to lose him of course, but he is a player that I do expect to be heading to the Premier League sooner rather than later and they will know that.

The plan for the Cherries has to be to try and get promoted this season to give them a shot of keeping players like Kelly but when a side like Liverpool comes calling that is still a pretty tall order to take on.

Would he feature for the Reds much? You’d have to say he wouldn’t straight away, especially with their options at centre-half, but he is a young player and could develop into a top defender under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp.

A very good signing for the future I would say, but Kelly needs to do what is right for his career most of all.

Chris Thorpe

I think he would be a bit silly to move to Liverpool at this stage of the season.

He’s a player that has excelled at Bournemouth this term and has helped them to get to where they are in the league.

It would therefore make little sense to move to a club where he wouldn’t be a regular starter purely because of their reputation of being one of the heavyweights of the English game.

We have seen in the case of Ben Davies that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side if you make the move from the Championship to Anfield.

Of course it would be a huge blow for the Cherries but I suspect they won’t take much notice of such rumours.