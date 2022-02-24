“Premier League quality” – Sheffield United fan pundit speaks out on Wolves loanee

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Arriving at Bramall Lane on loan from Wolves at the start of the season, Morgan Gibbs-White has certainly enjoyed his time with the Championship club thus far.

Chipping in with seven goals and five assists in 21 Championship outings, the young midfielder is proving to be an extremely important player in the Blades’ push for promotion.

Primarily operating as a winger or as an attacking midfielder, Gibbs-White has also been tasked with playing slightly deeper in midfield, whilst he has been deployed as a centre-forward too.

Speaking about Gibbs-White’s continued development at Bramall Lane this season, FLW’s Sheffield United fan pundit Owain Wyse said: “Gibbs-White is Premier League quality. I think he is one of the top five players in the Championship at the moment, possibly up there with the likes of Mitrovic, maybe Berge, players like that.

“I think when he gets the ball he is one of those players that just excites you. You feel like something is going to happen every time he gets it. He has great technique when he is hitting a shot or pass, he has the skill to beat a man.

“He does need slightly refining though, I feel he just tries to over-play slightly and there’s often a fancy flick that doesn’t quite come off from him, so he does lose the ball a lot, but yeah, I think he is a quality player.”

The verdict

Gibbs-White has added an extra dimension to Sheffield United’s forward play this season, with his ability to beat a man, jinking runs and final product, all combining to see him emerge as a dangerous player in the final third.

The young midfielder is a player with all the tools to succeed in the higher division, with his stint at Bramall Lane proving that he is probably ready to take that last step and play regularly in the top division.

He is still just 22-years-old and is learning on the job, with the ceiling being incredibly high.

Gibbs-White will be a pivotal figure in what remains of this season, especially with automatic promotion still on the cards for the Blades.