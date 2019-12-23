Connect with us

'Premier League quality' – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to midfielder's recent showing

2 mins ago

Sheffield Wednesday made it six games unbeaten as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over play-off chasing Bristol City at Hillsborough. 

Garry Monk’s side dominated the game in terms of statistics against Lee Johnson’s side, but had to remain patient against a Robins side that were well-disciplined on the day.

But after Tommy Rowe was adjudged to have fouled Atdhe Nuhiu with just five minutes remaining, Barry Bannan cooly fired home from the penalty spot to give the Owls a much-needed three points.

The result means that Sheffield Wednesday moved up to third in the Championship table, and will be keen to keep the pressure on Leeds and West Brom heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bannan’s performance against Bristol City.

See the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


