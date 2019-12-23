‘Premier League quality’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to midfielder’s recent showing

Sheffield Wednesday made it six games unbeaten as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over play-off chasing Bristol City at Hillsborough.

Garry Monk’s side dominated the game in terms of statistics against Lee Johnson’s side, but had to remain patient against a Robins side that were well-disciplined on the day.

But after Tommy Rowe was adjudged to have fouled Atdhe Nuhiu with just five minutes remaining, Barry Bannan cooly fired home from the penalty spot to give the Owls a much-needed three points.

The result means that Sheffield Wednesday moved up to third in the Championship table, and will be keen to keep the pressure on Leeds and West Brom heading into the second-half of this year’s campaign.

How much can you remember about Sheffield Wednesday’s 2019? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 16 Firstly, who scored Wednesday's first goal of 2019? Adam Reach Steven Fletcher Sam Winnall Barry Bannan

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on Bannan’s performance against Bristol City.

See the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Never leave. Play till you’re 50. — Adam Milner (@adamtmilner) December 22, 2019

Absolute baller never gives up best season yet — klm (@klm35097632) December 22, 2019

Premier league quality today mate. Not many passers of the ball in our league as good as you — Ash Kitson (@ashkitson1867) December 22, 2019

Different level Baz — Steven Wilkinson (@swilko84) December 22, 2019

Love you — Jack (@Jones96__) December 22, 2019

Great today Bazza. Let's finish the season on a high . #wawaw — gareth hammonds (@hammy911) December 22, 2019

Man of the match today pal by a mile — Jonathan Child (@jonrogerchild) December 22, 2019

Absolutely love you 🔵⚪️ — Kayleigh💙 (@kayleighwild__) December 22, 2019

Quality again Bazza 💙👍 — Alex (@AlexanderSwfc) December 22, 2019