“Premier League quality, no doubting that” – David Moyes eyeing bid for Sheffield United player: The verdict

West Ham United boss David Moyes is targeting January reinforcements already with Sheffield United‘s John Egan being eyed by the Hammers boss.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who also reports that the Irish international was a target for the Hammers before the transfer window closed.

Sheffield United were unwilling to do business at the time, but Nixon writes that their ‘money men’ could be tempted into a deal, with West Ham set to bid £12 million.

With that in mind, below, three of our FLW writers share their verdict on the news linking Egan with a move to the London Stadium.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

This would be a logical move for West Ham United.

With Craig Dawson wanting a move away from the London Stadium, Egan could come in as his replacement as a centre-back with prior Premier League experience.

Sheffield United will not want to lose the 29-year-old after the start to the season they have had though.

And, if the Blades are looking strong in January, would Egan prefer to stay at Bramall Lane or make the move to the Hammers?

Only time will tell with this one, I suppose.

Billy Mulley

John Egan is of Premier League quality, there is no doubting that.

He is commanding in the air, he reads the game very well and him losing a defensive duel is a collector’s item.

A player that is also impressive as a ball carrier, his ability to progress the play and start attacks from his own third adds another reason as to why this would be a wise move by West Ham.

The Hammers have been in need of adding depth, and whilst restricted to the free agent market at present, he is certainly a player who they should be looking at when January comes around.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a rather useful signing for West Ham to get done.

With one of their summer recruits, Nayef Aguerd, facing a long spell out with injury, and Craig Dawson seemingly facing an uncertain future at the club, they could benefit of the addition of another centre back.

In Egan, they would be getting an option in that position, who has a decent amount of knowledge of the Premier League from his time at that level with Sheffield United, suggesting he could still do a job for David Moyes’ side, who will need depth as well, if they are to go far in Europe again this season.

West Ham have shown recently that they are open to bringing in defenders with experience, so even at 29, Egan could still fit in well at The London Stadium, meaning this could be one that is worth pursuing for the Hammers.