Sky Bet Championship

‘Premier League quality’, ‘Calmness personified’ – Plenty of Watford fans are full of praise for surprise figure after Reading victory

Published

5 mins ago

on

Watford are firmly on track to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

After suffering relegation last term the Hornets faced a huge challenge to consolidate and go again as they looked to restore his top flight status.

While the season looked like it could have fizzled out over the winter period there’s no doubt that things have really kicked on under Xisco Munoz in 2021.

Watford are currently on a run of just one defeat in 14 games which was extended on Friday night as the club took on Watford.

Two goals from Ismaila Sarr saw the club to a 2-0 victory over Reading, but there was another player who caught the eye at Vicarage Road.

Carlos Sanchez joined the club on a free transfer in March and made a real impression in the victory over the Royals with the 35-year-old putting in a dominant display in the middle of the park.

That led to many supporters praising him after the game. Here’s what a selection of fans had to say.


