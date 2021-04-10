‘Premier League quality’, ‘Calmness personified’ – Plenty of Watford fans are full of praise for surprise figure after Reading victory

Watford are firmly on track to secure promotion back to the Premier League.

After suffering relegation last term the Hornets faced a huge challenge to consolidate and go again as they looked to restore his top flight status.

While the season looked like it could have fizzled out over the winter period there’s no doubt that things have really kicked on under Xisco Munoz in 2021.

Watford are currently on a run of just one defeat in 14 games which was extended on Friday night as the club took on Watford.

Two goals from Ismaila Sarr saw the club to a 2-0 victory over Reading, but there was another player who caught the eye at Vicarage Road.

Carlos Sanchez joined the club on a free transfer in March and made a real impression in the victory over the Royals with the 35-year-old putting in a dominant display in the middle of the park.

That led to many supporters praising him after the game. Here’s what a selection of fans had to say.

Can not play down the Carlos Sanchez effect there. Totally calmed down our midfield and defence after that 1st half — AdammG (@AdamGFreeman1) April 9, 2021

Sanchez calmness personified second half just when we needed it. Not bad for a 35 year old — The Shepmeister (@johnshe23383889) April 9, 2021

Sanchez the difference maker in the second half. Great performance. COYH! — Paul Jarvis (@pajemiki) April 9, 2021

Get in 👊 Sarr and Sanchez 😍 — Paul Humphries (@speedypaul1975) April 9, 2021

Sanchez… neat, effective, did a great job! — Kevin Ryder (@1KevinRyder) April 9, 2021

carlos sanchez what a man — Will Shepherd (@_will_sheps) April 9, 2021

Premier league quality the difference — Riggy (@Riggzon) April 9, 2021