‘Would be a smart long-term signing’ – Burnley interest emerges in impressive EFL ace: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley are plotting a summer move for Middlesbrough’s Dael Fry, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

The central defender has been a standout performer for Neil Warnock’s side so far this term and has established himself as one of the Championship’s top defenders in the process.

The report claims that the Clarets are looking to pay around £10million to get a deal done, however Warnock has claimed that they’ll have to offer significantly more to get a deal done.

But is Fry good enough to be a regular first team player under Sean Dyche at Burnley?

The team at FLW have their say…

Chris Gallagher This would be a smart long-term signing for Burnley. Fry has been on the radar of Premier League clubs for some time now, and I think he would be able to handle the step up with relative ease. He has a lot of attributes that make him appeal to top-flight clubs, with his composure and reading of the game very impressive. Of course, he is by no means the finished article, with areas of his game still needing to improve, but that will come, and it’s important to remember he is only 23. From Boro’s perspective, £10m wouldn’t represent great business in today’s market. He is an important member of Warnock’s side and could be key to the team for years to come, so they should try to hold out for closer to £15m before they consider cashing in. Even then, it would be debatable as to whether it’s worth it, given the financial reward that promotion would bring. With a few years left on his contract, Boro are under no pressure to sell, so the fans won’t be overly concerned about the prospect of Fry departing just yet. Alfie Burns Fry is certainly Premier League quality, I think we’ve seen that from him over the last few years in the Championship. He’s going to be comfortable at that level when he eventually makes the move. I actually think that £10m is a reasonable price too, if anything it’s on the cheap side a little bit. Burnley would be getting a good deal for Fry at that price, so I can imagine that Middlesbrough might be a little bit more stubborn in negotiating. However, he’s a player that’s got quality and enough about him to step up into the top-flight with ease, so it might be worth the Clarets paying that touch more.

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Middlesbrough midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Boro fan?

1 of 20 When did Jonny Howson join Middlesbrough? 2015 2016 2017 2018

George Dagless I think he certainly is. He’s a player we’ve all seen do well for Boro in recent seasons and it’s perhaps no shock to hear once again he is linked with the Premier League. In the past, perhaps it was too soon for him to make the top flight but he has shown a consistent level now and I think he would adapt well to the step-up to the Premier League, if Boro can’t offer him that next season. Burnley might be an ideal next step for him, and I think £10m is about right in the current financial climate we all find ourselves in.