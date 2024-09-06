This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Romain Esse has developed into one of Millwall's most important players over the last 12 months, and the Lions have been told that they should demand no less than £10 million for his services if an interested club was to make a transfer approach in the near future.

Millwall have not enjoyed a great start to the season so far, with one league win from their first four league games, but Esse has been a standout and has displayed his abilities consistently over the last year since he properly broke through into the first-team.

The 19-year-old made his professional debut with Millwall against Watford in December 2022, and has since made 45 appearances for the club, with most from the bench, but he has become a regular starter this season as Harris' side aim to improve on last season's 13th-placed finish.

Romain Esse Millwall career record so far Appearances 46 Starts 12 Goals 4 Stats as per Transfermarkt

Romain Esse transfer claim issued by Millwall fan pundit

Esse signed a contract extension with the club at the end of August, as they secured his 'long-term' future in a vital move with his previous deal due to end next summer.

FLW's resident Millwall fan pundit, Chris Chapman, of the Chat With Chaps YouTube channel, believes that the 19-year-old is the Lions' most valuable player as it stands, and it would take a sizeable fee to prise him away rom The Den anytime soon.

Chris told Football League World: “Our most valuable asset is Romain Esse.

"He is a 19-year-old that has come through our youth setup, and literally just last week we managed to tie him down to a new contract.

“I genuinely value him at anything between £10 million and £20 million.

“It almost makes me laugh saying that because the record we’ve sold a player for is £8 million, but I genuinely believe he has got what it takes to go to the very, very top.

“He can play anywhere in the forward line, he’s left-footed but at the moment he plays on the right of a front three.

“He has got so much skill and technical ability, but he’s also grown in size and stature recently and his defensive work has got really good as well, which obviously is what a Neil Harris side needs.

“Honestly, watch this lad. He’s involved in the England under-19 setup and he is going from strength to strength.

“I guarantee you he will be in the Premier League within the next two seasons.

“He’s our most valuable player, and I think it would take a minimum of £10m to get him out of the club.”

Romain Esse is flourishing under Neil Harris' guidance

Esse has been handed a starting berth in five of Millwall's first six games so far this season, and netted twice, with his goals coming in the league against Bristol City, and at Portsmouth in the EFL Cup.

He had previously only started seven games in all competitions for the Lions since his debut in late 2022, so it is clear that boss Harris is deservedly giving him the chance to prove that he can be his go-to man for goals and assists in Millwall's attempts to push into the top-half this season.

Upon signing his new deal recently, he explained that his decision was made easier because "all (he's) ever known is Millwall," and it is clear that the club made him signing a new contract a priority ahead of January, when clubs would have been free to approach him over a move with his deal due to expire next summer.

His talents have not gone unnoticed by other clubs across the country, after Football Insider reported in the last January window that both Burnley and Hull City had made official approaches to Millwall for his services, but a move never materialised, and he has since improved even further, with his value increasing with every passing week.

Esse is set to be massively important to the club this season, and it will surely take a record sale from Millwall to sign him over the next few years.