West Bromwich Albion have work to do if they are to compete for promotion again during the 2024/25 campaign.

Carlos Corberan's men did well last term and plenty of their first-teamers have stayed put, but it's clear that more quality and depth is needed in the coming weeks if they are to thrive again.

Since the end of the season, the Baggies have seen former loanees Pipa, Andi Weimann, Callum Marshall and Mikey Johnston depart, with the latter likely to be the biggest miss after contributing a considerable amount to the club's cause during the second half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Albion have also released players, and although Ousmane Diakite, Torbjorn Heggem, and Joe Wildsmith have joined, it's clear that more signings need to be made.

Even though the Baggies have had a change in ownership in recent months, Corberan is unlikely to have a bottomless pit of money at his disposal this summer.

Below, we take a look at four affordable players from the English top tier that Albion should look to target.

Harry Toffolo

More depth at left-back may be required before the window shuts, with Zac Ashworth recently sealing a permanent move to Blackpool.

Harry Toffolo, who worked under Corberan at Huddersfield Town and thrived at left wing-back under the current Albion head coach could be an excellent addition from Nottingham Forest.

Not only can he be an asset in defence but he can also contribute in the final third and Albion need players could can contribute at both ends of the pitch.

Harry Toffolo's 2021/22 campaign at Huddersfield Town (All competitions) Appearances 48 Goals 6 Assists 8

The Forest player has a wealth of experience in the top two tiers of English football and he could use that to be a real competition for Conor Townsend's starting spot at left-back.

This is an agreement that could work out for all parties, with the player not regularly featuring for the East Midlands club.

Ki-Jana Hoever

Ki Jana-Hoever, like Toffolo, is a full-back who can offer plenty in the final third.

If Albion are to drive up standards further, they need to increase competition for starting spots and have at least two potential starters in each position.

Hoever, who has previously shone at Stoke City, could be an excellent option to push Darnell Furlong for a starting place at right-back.

He could be more of an asset at wing-back than as a full-back, but even in the latter position, he can still get forward.

This is a signing that would make sense if Wolverhampton Wanderers are happy to sanction it.

The player wouldn't have to move to link up with the Baggies.

Ali Al-Hamadi

Al-Hamadi's game time could be limited during the 2024/25 campaign, following Ipswich Town's promotion to the top flight.

With Liam Delap joining and George Hirst remaining at the club, Al-Hamadi could benefit from securing a loan move away from Portman Road.

At West Brom, Daryl Dike has been injured for much of his time in the Midlands and Brandon Thomas-Asante has recently been linked with a move to Southampton.

More firepower could help Albion to secure a place in the promotion mix again at the end of the upcoming campaign.

And a move for Al-Hamadi, who may have a point to prove if he secures a loan exit, may be sensible.