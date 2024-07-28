With Swansea City's trip to Middlesbrough on August 10 creeping ever nearer, Luke Williams will be looking to further strengthen his squad in the coming weeks.

Swansea have made three signings so far, with Goncalo Franco, Eom Ji-Sung and Lawrence Vigouroux all joining on a permanent basis, and you'd have thought that there would be more to come prior to their long trip north to the Riverside Stadium.

The BBC have reported that Swansea are keen to add at least one striker, a central defender and at least one wide player to their ranks before the window shuts, so it's fair to say that it could be a couple of busy weeks in SA1.

Swansea are yet to use any of their loan spots, and whilst permanent signings will be favoured, loan signings are still a good option for Williams to fill key positions.

They could well turn to the Premier League to fill their positions of need, and with that in mind, here are four players from the top-flight that Swansea could sign.

James Hill

Bournemouth centre-back James Hill made five Premier League appearances for the Cherries last season after spending the first half of the season on loan at Blackburn Rovers, and perhaps a season-long loan could be ideal for the 22-year-old.

Hill is highly-rated on the South Coast, and has spent time on loan with Hearts as well as Blackburn since joining Bournemouth from Fleetwood in 2022, but has played just 10 games in total for Andoni Iraola's side.

Swansea need a centre-back following Nathan Wood's exit to reunite with Russell Martin at Southampton, whilst Bashir Humphreys has returned to Chelsea following his season-long loan came to an end.

Hill is also able to play right-back, and would be good cover for Josh Key, so his versatility could make him an attractive signing.

At this stage of his career, the 22-year-old needs to be playing, and he'd be a good addition to Swansea's squad this summer.

Malcolm Ebiowei

Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei has been linked with a move to Swansea previously, and perhaps this summer would be the ideal time to sign the 20-year-old on loan given their need to sign a wide player.

As mentioned above, Swansea are looking to add at least one winger to their ranks this summer, and Ebiowei will likely be loaned out by Palace this summer.

The former Derby County man has made just five first-team appearances for the Eagles since joining them in the summer of 2022, and he spent the second half of the 2023/24 campaign on loan at Belgian side RWD Molenbeek after failing to make a first-team appearance for Palace last season.

Ebiowei's time in Belgium wasn't a resounding success as he played just five times, and a season-long loan move looks to be on the cards this summer.

Given his previous links with Swansea and their desire to sign a wide player, he could well be a shrewd signing.

Jeremy Sarmiento

Brighton winger Jeremy Sarmiento spent the 2023/24 campaign on loan with both West Brom and Ipswich Town, helping the Tractor Boys win promotion to the Premier League.

With that in mind, it would be an ambitious move should Swansea sign the 22-year-old Ecuador winger, but it's surely worth a go.

Aberdeen have been linked with a move for Sarmiento, whilst Swansea's bitter rivals Cardiff were also tentatively linked with him. There's no reason why the Swans wouldn't be able to beat that sort of calibre of club to his signature, and he would help bolster a position of need.

Swansea have signed Eom Ji-Sung, who is able to operate on the left-wing, but it's certainly a position that Swansea need extra bodies in, and Sarmiento, who scored five goals and registered two assists in the Championship last year, would help to bolster it.

Ali Al-Hamadi

This may be a controversial one given the fact that Al-Hamadi used to play for Swansea and left after a lack of opportunity, but Williams' side needs a new striker, and he could be the perfect option on loan from Ipswich Town.

Al-Hamadi only joined the Tractor Boys from Wimbledon in January, and he scored four times in 14 appearances for Kieran McKenna's side, a decent return.

However, he only started one game and given his lack of experience, he can't be expected to play regularly in the Premier League, so a loan move to the Championship makes sense for the 22-year-old.

Ali Al-Hamadi's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Swansea City 2018-21 0 0 0 Wycombe Wanderers 2021-23 13 1 0 Bromley (Loan) 2022 10 3 2 AFC Wimbledon 2023-24 48 27 8 Ipswich Town 2024- 14 4 1

Al-Hamadi clearly wasn't happy with his lack of first-team opportunities when he departed the club in the summer of 2021, but three years is a long time in football, and the coaching staff at the club is now completely different.

The Iraq international was prolific for Swansea's U21 side but never made a first-team appearance, and a return to south Wales could well give him the chance to prove people wrong.

After living in the city as a youngster and being developed by Swansea, a return to the club as a first-team player might appeal to the striker, and it would give him the opportunity to play regular-first team football.