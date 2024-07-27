Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

It was a disastrous campaign for the Blades last season as they were relegated from the top flight after accumulating a total of just 16 points, but they will be hoping to bounce back at the first attempt next term.

Premier League standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19 Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

There were fears that United would need to sell a number of key players following relegation, and it was a slow start to the transfer window amid ongoing takeover uncertainty, but despite a deal for the club not yet being completed, manager Chris Wilder has been able to do some impressive business.

Jamie Shackleton, Sam McCallum, Kieffer Moore and Callum O'Hare have arrived at Bramall Lane so far this summer, and the Blades are set to win the race to sign Peterborough United defender Harrison Burrows.

However, Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, George Baldock, Jayden Bogle, Chris Basham, John Egan, Max Lowe, Oliver Norwood, Ben Osborn, Benie Traore, Cameron Archer, Daniel Jebbison and Oli McBurnie have all left the club, meaning there is still plenty of work for Wilder to do before the closure of the transfer window.

With that in mind, we looked at four Premier League players United should target over the coming weeks.

Mark Travers

With Foderingham and Amissah departing the club this summer, the Blades will likely be keen to bring in a goalkeeper before the end of the window.

United still have Ivo Grbic and Adam Davies on their books, but the former failed to impress after his January arrival from Atletico Madrid, and the latter has not played much football in recent years, so Wilder may look to recruit a new number one.

The Blades were linked with Sunderland's Anthony Patterson earlier in the summer, but he will likely be too expensive, so Bournemouth's Mark Travers is one alternative option they could consider.

Travers has struggled for regular minutes at the Vitality Stadium in recent years, and he made just seven appearances for the Cherries last season, but he did play a crucial role in the club's promotion from the Championship in the 2021-22 campaign, keeping 21 clean sheets in 46 appearances in all competitions.

That experience could make Travers the perfect fit for the Blades, but they may need to move quickly to secure his signature as Burnley, who are managed by his former Bournemouth boss Scott Parker, are reportedly keen on the 25-year-old.

Ki-Jana Hoever

While the £5 million received from Leeds United for Jayden Bogle will help to balance the books at Bramall Lane, his exit will no doubt be disappointing for Wilder, particularly as he has joined a potential promotion rival.

Bogle will be a big loss for the Blades, with Wilder describing him as an "outstanding player", and it leaves the club light at right-back after the departure of Baldock earlier in the summer.

It is a position that Wilder will need to bolster over the coming weeks, and Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Ki-Jana Hoever would be an excellent addition for United.

Hoever has spent the last 18 months out on loan at Stoke City, and he scored four goals and provided five assists in 44 appearances in all competitions last season to help the Potters to safety.

It remains to be seen whether Hoever will be given a chance at Molineux next season, but if he becomes available, he will have no shortage of Championship interest.

If Hoever does return to the second tier, it will surely be with a promotion-chasing club, and with one attacking full-back on the left in Burrows, the 22-year-old would help to provide a threat on the right for the Blades.

Lewis O'Brien

With the experienced pair of Norwood and Osborn departing the club this summer, the Blades will likely be keen to bring in a proven Championship midfielder over the coming weeks.

One player who would fit the bill is Nottingham Forest's Lewis O'Brien, and he is said to be on United's radar.

O'Brien joined Forest from Huddersfield Town in the summer of 2022, but he has struggled to establish himself at the City Ground, and he spent last season out on loan at Middlesbrough, providing one assist in 25 appearances in all competitions for Michael Carrick's side.

The 25-year-old was plagued by injury during the first half of last season, but he showed signs that he was getting back to his best towards the end of the campaign, and he could be a shrewd addition for the Blades.

United face strong competition for O'Brien's signature, with Preston North End, Ipswich Town and Luton Town also reportedly interested as of earlier in the summer, but they have won a number of transfer battles this summer, and they will be optimistic they can do the same again.

Jay Stansfield

The Blades have brought in one new striker this summer in Moore, but with Archer, Jebbison and McBurnie leaving, Wilder will be keen to strengthen further in the forward areas.

One striker that should be on United's list of targets is Fulham's Jay Stansfield, who scored 13 goals and provided three assists in 47 appearances in all competitions during his loan spell at Birmingham City last season.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Fulham manager Marco Silva is a "big fan" of Stansfield, but he could be allowed to depart on loan again this summer amid "enquiries from a number of Championship clubs".

Despite their relegation, Birmingham have reportedly opened talks with the Cottagers over a £6 million deal for Stansfield, while Hull City and Cardiff City have also been credited with an interest in the 21-year-old.

There are question marks over whether the Blades would be able to meet Stansfield's valuation of over £5 million, but with sales likely over the coming weeks, they could have the funds to complete a deal for the striker later in the window.

After netting 13 goals for a relegated side last season, Stansfield would likely thrive in a more successful team, and with plenty of room for further development, he could be an excellent long-term investment for United.