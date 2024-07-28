Highlights Coventry City aim for Premier League with strategic summer recruitment targeting quality players like Lewis O'Brien and Harry Toffolo.

Potential Premier League talents like Daniel Jebbison and Alfie Gilchrist could further strengthen Coventry's squad and boost their promotion chances.

With key signings in midfield, defense, and attack, Coventry City would be set to make a strong push for a return to the top flight next season.

Coventry City narrowly missed out on a play-off place last season in their continued push for a Premier League return.

The Sky Blues have not been in the top flight since 2001 but have been knocking on the door of promotion in the last couple of years, reaching the play-off final in 2023.

A run to the FA Cup semi-final last season also highlighted their competitiveness, knocking out Wolves on the way to Wembley Stadium, and only losing to Manchester United on penalties.

This summer provides an exciting opportunity for the club, as they look to bolster Mark Robins’ squad for the season ahead.

Here we look at four Premier League players Coventry should consider signing as part of their recruitment process in the transfer window…

Lewis O’Brien

Strengthening further in midfield may be something Robins looks to do this summer – particularly if Ben Sheaf leaves the club amid past links away.

Nottingham Forest's Lewis O'Brien has struggled for game time with the Reds in the last couple of seasons and should be available at an affordable price or perhaps on loan.

He will bring a dynamism to midfield and has proven himself a top Championship player in the past with the likes of Huddersfield Town and, in spells, Middlesbrough.

Depending on whether Sheaf leaves and how Robins looks to use summer arrival Jack Rudoni, O'Brien could make a lot of sense as a Sky Blues summer target.

Harry Toffolo

Coventry had a left-back problem last season with Jay Dasilva not really living up to expectations after his arrival as a free agent.

Jake Bidwell played his way back into form but the 31-year-old is now entering the final 12 months of his contract.

Milan van Ewijk was a revelation down the right and if Coventry are looking to add the same sort of threat on the left then Harry Toffolo is a player they could target.

Toffolo is another Nottingham Forest player who has fallen down the pecking order and could be available for an affordable sum.

He would bring creativity from the left flank, while also being a solid and experienced defensive option.

Toffolo scored six times and provided eight assists in his last Championship season, which is the sort of impact that could help Coventry break back into the top six.

Daniel Jebbison

Haji Wright and Ellis Simms formed a strong partnership last season, particularly coming together in the second half of the season.

But Fabio Tavares is the only cover if one of them gets injured, so bringing in a young forward like Daniel Jebbison on loan could be a smart move.

The forward had a rotten last 12 months due to injury and needs to get back to playing more regularly to help get his career back on track.

He moved to AFC Bournemouth earlier this summer but it would be no surprise to see him sent out on loan.

In a 46-game Championship season, there should be plenty of opportunities for him to play in Robins’ side and he would be an effective replacement for Matty Godden – even if he's not really proven himself at senior level.

Daniel Jebbison - Sheffield United league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2020-21 4 (3) 1 (0) 2021-22 8 (1) 0 2022-23 16 (5) 1 (1) 2023-24 1 (0) 0

Alfie Gilchrist

Alfie Gilchrist has been linked with a loan move to the Championship and Coventry should be putting themselves in the mix for that signing.

He has already earned Premier League experience and could be the option they need to add some competition for minutes at right-back.

Gilchrist is also capable of playing centrally, which is the kind of versatility that could come in quite handy.

He is a modern right-back that is comfortable getting forward with the ball, which would give the team an extra dynamic ahead of a potential promotion push next season.