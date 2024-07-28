Charlton Athletic have had a busy summer transfer window so far, bringing in seven new signings ahead of Nathan Jones' first full season in charge.

Charlton Athletic manager Nathan Jones made it clear before the transfer window opened that he would prefer to bring players in on permanent deals rather than on loan, although he admitted that if the right opportunity arose, he would consider making a temporary addition.

The 51-year-old used Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as an example of a player that he had signed on loan despite it not being beneficial to the club he was managing in the long-term.

Dewsbury-Hall spent the 2020/21 campaign on loan at Luton Town under the management of Jones, and won the Players' Player of the Year award at the end of that season.

The Addicks took a total of eight players on loan last season, and their combined playing time averaged out at 45 minutes per game over the course of the campaign, suggesting that every other club in League One got more use out of their loanees than Charlton overall.

The signings of players such as Panutche Camara and Freddie Ladapo were a cause for optimism among Charlton supporters but they, like all the Addicks' loan players last season, either struggled with injuries or did not live up to expectations on the pitch.

Let's take a look at four Premier League players who Jones could consider signing on loan to improve his Charlton squad ahead of next season.

Billy Koumetio

Charlton are in the market for a left-sided centre-back this summer, which is why Dan Potts is currently on trial.

If the former Luton defender cannot convince Jones that his injury problems of last season are behind him, then Liverpool youngster Billy Koumetio could be a good alternative.

The 21-year-old joined Championship side Blackburn Rovers on loan in the January transfer window, but he only managed to make one appearance for the club, in a fifth-round FA Cup tie against Newcastle United, which the Magpies won on penalties.

The France youth international fits the profile of player that Jones wants to bring in. He has size and athleticism, which is exactly what the Welshman looks for in his players.

If Potts does not sign for Charlton, Koumetio could be a good option instead, and he would surely be receptive to regular game-time in League One.

Yago Santiago

Tottenham Hotspur winger Yago Santiago is a player who, based on ability, Jones could be interested in signing on loan if he became available.

The 21-year-old joined Spurs from Celta Vigo, but he has yet to play a senior game in his career so far.

Yago Santiago's Tottenham Hotspur Under-21's Stats - As Per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021-22 27 2 2 2022-23 33 7 3 2023-24 23 9 8

Charlton's only natural winger is Tyreece Campbell, who Jones is trying to convert into a striker, so if the Addicks want to be able to adapt their formation during certain games next season, they could do with signing another player who can operate out wide.

The Addicks are reportedly close to completing a deal for 19-year-old Kaheim Dixon, who is a right-winger, and represented the Jamaican national team at the Copa América, so it looks like Jones wants to have the option of switching his formation when required next season.

Santiago scored nine goals and assisted eight times in the Premier League 2 last season, and would be an excellent addition for a lot of clubs in the EFL if he is allowed to leave on loan this summer.

Luca Barrington

If Jones does want to give himself the option to play with natural wingers next season, another player he could consider is Brighton youngster Luca Barrington.

The Seagulls have had success from sending their youngsters on loan to League One in recent years - Marc Leonard has thrived during two temporary spells at Northampton Town over the last couple of seasons, and has attracted Championship interest this summer as a result.

Barrington was on Manchester City's books earlier on in his youth career, before making the move to the south coast.

The 19-year-old has contributed to 22 goals in the Premier League 2 for Brighton across the last two seasons, and would be a good pickup for many clubs in the EFL if he was sent on loan ahead of next season.

Kaelan Casey

Promising West Ham defender Kaelan Casey may not be left-footed like the aforementioned Koumetio, but he could also strengthen Charlton's defensive options if he was signed on loan.

The 19-year-old made his Premier League debut against Luton last season, and could be ready for his first taste of regular first-team football in the upcoming campaign.

He has been a regular for the Hammers in Premier League 2 during recent seasons, and is another player who would be a good acquisition for clubs in the EFL if he is made available for loan this summer.

While it is unlikely that Charlton are going to delve into the loan market this summer, these four players could be good additions for the Addicks if Jones decides that he does want to bring in a Premier League youngster to improve his squad, as he did with Dewsbury-Hall at Luton.