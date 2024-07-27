Highlights Bristol City have made some promising summer signings, including Fally Mayulu and Sinclair Armstrong, for attacking options.

Potential recruits like Josh Bowler and Jaidon Anthony could provide much-needed firepower in forward positions for the Robins.

Jamie Donley and Jay Stansfield are also mentioned as potential additions to Bristol City's squad as they improve their attacking depth.

Bristol City have made some promising moves in the market during the first half of the summer transfer window.

The Robins haven't been too active during the summer transfer window, but they have been able to pull off a few good signings.

Fally Mayulu has come in as another option in the striker department, as well as Sinclair Armstrong who has made the shock move to Ashton Gate from Queens Park Rangers.

The Irishman could end up being a very shrewd addition - and it will be interesting to see how he gets on for Liam Manning's side in the coming years.

Yu Hirakawa has arrived on loan as their other summer addition, with the club seemingly focused on bringing in attacking signings.

They may be keen to sign some more attackers though - and we take a look at four Premier League players who could end up being good additions for the Robins.

1 Josh Bowler

Josh Bowler was on loan at Cardiff City last season and although he didn't always shine in the Welsh capital, he is a player who has plenty of potential.

Previously shining at Blackpool, the winger has already shown that he can be a real asset in the Championship and this is a key reason why the Robins should consider a move for him.

He wasn't that far away from Bristol last season and a move to a similar area may be one that Bowler is prepared to make.

Hirakawa may have come in to strengthen the club's wing options, but with Harry Cornick not managing to thrive at Ashton Gate and the Robins only scoring 53 league goals last term, they need all the attacking firepower they can get.

They don't have a huge number of advanced wing options, so it would make sense for Bowler to come in.

2 Jaidon Anthony

Jaidon Anthony, who is currently at AFC Bournemouth, spent last term on loan at Leeds United but failed to win regular starts at Elland Road.

Despite failing to start regularly under Daniel Farke, he could be a much more important figure under Manning, with the winger arguably an upgrade on some of the Robins' existing options.

His two assists against Chelsea in the FA Cup earlier this year reinforce just how much of an asset he can be, and regular game time in the second tier could be much-needed for a player who will want to win as much time on the pitch as possible during the upcoming campaign.

With the player's contract not expiring for another three years, a loan deal would probably be the only agreement that Manning's men would be able to strike.

But whether the Cherries would be happy to sanction another temporary exit for the player is unclear.

3 Jamie Donley

Tottenham Hotspur's Jamie Donley is a player who has been linked with a move to Ashton Gate this summer, although Bristol Live have stated that those reports are wide of the mark.

A U-turn from the Robins could pay dividends for them though, because the Spurs starlet could be an excellent addition for them to have in the attacking third.

Able to play as a striker and an attacking midfielder, the 19-year-old's versatility could give Manning an option to switch formation if he needs to.

But it's the player's goalscoring and assisting ability that could be the most important thing for the Robins, with Donley registering eight goals and 17 assists for Tottenham's U23 team last season.

The step up to senior football will be a challenge for him, but he has already made his debut for Spurs and could end up being an excellent loan addition.

4 Jay Stansfield

With Tommy Conway's future uncertain after being dropped to the academy team, bringing in a replacement for him may be at the top of the Robins' list.

Mayulu and Armstrong may have joined, but it will be difficult to replace Conway and having another forward option could benefit Manning's side.

Fulham's Jay Stansfield, who is now proven at this level, spent last season on loan at Birmingham City and shone there.

Jay Stansfield's 2023/24 campaign at Birmingham City (All competitions) Appearances 47 Goals 13 Assists 3

Unfortunately, his goals were unable to keep Blues up in the end.

But he deserves another shot at the second tier - and a season-long loan move to Ashton Gate could end up working out for all parties - before he potentially returns to Craven Cottage for the 2025/26 season.

City face competition for his signature if they enter the race though, with Birmingham reportedly back in talks to re-sign him.