Highlights Blues have made major signings for League One, aiming for a Championship-ready squad.

Targets include McConnell, Phillips, Scarlett, and Harris from Premier League sides.

Youthful dynamism in midfield, defensive strength, and attacking spark are key focuses.

Birmingham City's summer spending spree has been documented at length so far.

So far this window, Blues have acquired a number of major coups for League One standard, which has left supporters of their divisional counterparts watching on in envy and disbelief that a side in the third tier can attract players of such a calibre.

Of course in football, there are no guarantees, but the remit set by the board is that new boss Chris Davies assembles a "Championship-ready squad in League One," meaning there is immense pressure and expectation on those in Royal Blue to deliver a first-time promotion back to the second tier.

This has been well-documented with reports stating that the club are looking to recapture last season's star performer Jay Stansfield from Fulham for a reported £6m fee.

With that in mind, it's clear that the recruitment team in B9 will have other ambitious targets on their shortlist, and here are four other players from Premier League sides which Davies could look to recruit between now and August 30th.

James McConnell

Blues have made it no secret that they are looking to add some youthful dynamism to their midfield, something which Liverpool's James McConnell epitomises.

One of "Klopp's Kids" that was utilised in the Reds' EFL Cup success and deep run into the UEFA Europa League last term amid injury problems, has been previously linked with a loan move out of Anfield this summer, as Hull City were said to be interested in his services.

McConnell's main strengths could make him a metronome in the midfield for Davies, as his main qualities are looking to progress play up the pitch, as well as never shirking away from the so-called 'dirty work' if called upon.

And, overall, the chance to gain his first taste of regular football and potentially thrive in such a pressurised environment would only enhance his reputation with Klopp's successor, Arne Slot, who looks to stamp his own authority on the Merseyside club for the years to come.

Ashley Phillips

Being the former assistant at to Ange Postecoglou at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Davies should look to put his pre-established connections to good use.

The defence in B9 still has the experience of captain Dion Sanderson to call upon alongside new recruit Cristoph Klarer, whilst Krystian Bielik can also slot in at centre-half when called upon.

However, a loan move for Spurs' Ashley Phillips to add further strength in-depth would be a shrewd piece of business as far as Blues are concerned, and having a previous relationship with Davies means the former Blackburn man could take less time to adjust to his methods.

Phillips doesn't reach the age of 20 until next summer, and the fact he's already made 26 appearances in the second tier for Rovers and Plymouth, sandwiched between his £3m transfer last August, highlights the bundles of potential the young defender has.

With him being tied down with Tottenham until 2028, this would certainly have to be a loan move, but he'd no doubt come back to the club reaping the benefits of featuring for a side of Blues' stature in League One whilst showcasing his talent as a mature, ball-playing centre-half.

Even without Davies' connections to Spurs, this would be yet another ambitious plot, as Sheffield United were said to be keen on a loan move back in April.

Dane Scarlett

Dane Scarlett has endured two indifferent loan spells away from Tottenham so far, but the chance to link up with Davies in a side that will look to create an abundance of goalscoring opportunites could be the spark to eventually ignite his talent.

Scarlett's first loan saw him feature 40 times in all competitions for Portsmouth, of which 34 of his appearances and four of his six goals came in League One.

That gave the 20-year-old plenty to build on, as well as excelling for England U20 in the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup with goals against Tunisia and Italy, but the Spurs academy graduate didn't quite fit the bill for Ipswich Town despite their eventual promotion, making just 12 appearances in the first half of the season without scoring, before eventually being recalled by Postecoglou.

Scarlett then made six cameos in North London for the remainder of the season. However, the most beneficial decision for his own development would be another move to an ambitious League One side, which Birmingham clearly are.

It's clear that Davies trusts the youth at the club, having seen Romelle Donovan impress in pre-season so far, and if the 20-year-old could emulate his own form from the youth ranks at Tottenham, which includes 27 goals, another dimension to an already formidable-looking Blues attack would be forged.

Luke Harris

Rounding off this list is another Fulham man, in the form of Luke Harris.

Blues have reportedly enquired about the possibility of striking a loan agreement with the Cottagers, who are said to be keen on loaning the 19-year-old Welsh international to a side in the Championship instead.

But, as it hasn't done so far, that shouldn't put off the recruitment team in the Second City when it comes to their aims of pursuing their targets.

Harris has made a handful of Premier League appearances so far in his career and made a significant impression on all connected with Exeter City during a loan move to Devon in the second half of the season, showcasing all the traits required of a potential established top-flight midfielder, which is clearly why Chelsea were once reportedly preparing a £30m bid to prize him across West London.

Luke Harris' League One Stats at Exeter City Total Matches Played 21 Matches Started 19 Goals 4 Assists 2 Big Chances Created 1 Key Passes per Game 0.8 Pass Completion (%) 80 Tackles per Game 1.9 Duels Won per Game 4.9 Average Rating 7.03 All stats as per Sofascore

"He's had a big impact and I think potentially more time with us next year would be really helpful for has development because he's another player, like Stanno (Stansfield) that we had from Fulham, that I can see playing for Fulham in years to come," Grecians boss Gary Caldwell told the BBC after Harris notched four goals and two assists across just 21 games.