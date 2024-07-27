Highlights Leeds United may need a new Premier League target after losing key players Archie Gray and Glen Kamara in the offseason.

High hopes for new signings, including Joe Rodon and Jayden Bogle, show a promising start to the 2024/25 season.

Potential signings like David Datro Fofana, Lewis O'Brien, Fabio Carvalho, and Tom Cannon could further strengthen the team.

Leeds United ended the regular season third in the Championship and lost in the play-off final, meaning Daniel Farke's side are looking at rebuilding the side for the 2024/25 campaign, with Premier League targets the sort of signings that could make all the difference.

In terms of key personnel last year, Archie Gray and Glen Kamara have left the club, alongside other fringe players or loaned-out players such as Diego Llorente, Marc Roca, and Kristoffer Klaesson.

Joe Rodon has come the other way from Tottenham Hotspur as part of the deal, and Leeds have also recently acquired Alex Cairns and Joe Rothwell in recent weeks. Jayden Bogle's capture from Sheffield United is particularly eye-catching, but there is bound to be more in the way of both incomings and outgoings.

Interest is expected in many of the first-team squad, but Leeds fans can remain optimistic about what the new season holds, with Rodon and Bogle the primary statements of intent so far in the transfer market.

However, in the meantime, we have taken a look at four Premier League players the club should be looking at during the last month or so of the window.

David Datro Fofana

Patrick Bamford’s body may be of concern for the medical team at Leeds, with his workload often seeing him break down in recent years before rushing him back. The need for a starting centre-forward has become apparent if they are unwilling to unleash Mateo Joseph completely.

Joel Piroe lacks many of the line-leading qualities required for Farke’s system, which Bamford has but he’s the latter is the wrong side of 30 now. David Datro Fofana, meanwhile, is an up-and-coming talent emerging from Chelsea and has already impressed on loan with Burnley.

He has the speed and movement in behind to play on the shoulder and the strength and size to pin defenders and act as a focal point. He may need more refinement in certain aspects but could be a solid loan signing if Leeds look for a younger Bamford alternative who is a bit further ahead of Joseph in development-terms, in order to ease the burden on the 30-year-old.

Lewis O'Brien

Nottingham Forest central-midfielder Lewis O'Brien is likely to be interesting multiple clubs in the Championship. He could still leave on loan to the Championship at some point over the next month after a slightly disappointing loan with Middlesbrough.

A fee of £10 million was enough for Leeds to get a deal done for the midfielder on a permanent basis not long ago, but he could be a loan target instead as he is unlikely to feature in Forest's first-team plans this term.

Leeds are short of depth in midfield, with Gray and Kamara both leaving starting, and youngsters Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate, and Jamie Shackleton all departing as well, giving them a low pool of options in midfield in terms of their depth of options, and in quality-terms outside of Rothwell in the No.8 role.

Fabio Carvalho

A player on the lips of most second-tier fans currently is the Liverpool forward, who would be an outstanding addition, although it may be contingent on Willy Gnonto or Crysencio Summerville leaving. Carvalho has already shown he is a player capable right at the very top end of the Championship, even in his teenage years.

The last time he played at second tier level prior to his impressive spell with Hull City last season was with Fulham during the 2021/22 season, where he helped fire them to promotion by scoring 10 and assisting a further eight. His move to Liverpool hasn’t worked out as planned so far, but his quality is undeniable.

It would be an ambitious signing, but Leeds and Southampton looked at him in January before he joined Hull. However, they may have the advantage of being able to make assurances to both Carvalho and Liverpool about his potential game time. He would arguably the club’s best player and a place in the starting lineup would be almost guaranteed, be that out wide on the left or in the number ten role.

Fabio Carvalho's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Fulham 44 12 8 Liverpool 21 3 0 RB Leipzig (loan) 15 0 0 Hull City (loan) 20 9 2 Portugal U-21 4 2 2

Tom Cannon

According to Alan Nixon, Leeds were in the race for Tom Cannon last summer. The 21-year-old ended the 2022/23 season with eight goals and one assist in just 20 appearances for Preston North End.

Fofana makes plenty of sense, but Cannon could be another alternative. His speed and directness off the shoulder would be a different dynamic up top for Leeds.

He is unlikely to get the required game time with Leicester City in the Premier League, thus making a Championship loan th best option for him and his personal development next year. There will be other sides keen, but Leeds should be considering Cannon as an option for next year if they look to bolster their attacking ranks.