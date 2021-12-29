Premier League player to sign, player recall: The latest Middlesbrough transfer talking points

Middlesbrough reached the halfway stage of their league campaign with a 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

A 2-0 win at home to Nottingham Forest on Boxing Day sealed a fifth place finish going into their final game of 2021 against Blackpool this evening.

Chris Wilder’s side made it four clean sheets in four games with victory at the Riverside on Sunday. The Boro have lost once, but won four from seven games under their new manager, who arrived on November 7.

Wilder replaced Warnock at the club, who has left by mutual consent.

This means Wilder hasn’t had the opportunity to bring in any new players to the team. This leaves the upcoming January transfer window as his first chance to leave his mark on the Middlesbrough squad.

Middlesbrough will start 2022 away to Wilder’s former side Sheffield United. Until then, here are two transfer talking points ahead of the window opening next week…

Brighton striker loan link

Brighton forward Aaron Connolly is closing in on a loan move to the club, according to the Daily Mail.

The Irish striker, 21, has only featured in four league games for Brighton this season. His last appearance came in a 1-0 loss to Wolves, where he was substituted off after an hour.

Connolly did score twice against Swansea City in the Carabao Cup earlier this season and is keen to impress in a bid to earn more playing time.

Earlier this year, Stephen Kenny encouraged the forward to seek out a loan move to increase his chances of playing for the Republic of Ireland again.

This looks likely to be the first of many signings for Middlesbrough this window.

Goalkeeper recalled from loan

Sol Brynn is expected to return to the club, following a loan spell at Queen of the South, via Football Insider.

Wilder is hoping for the goalkeeper, 21, to challenge his other goalkeeping options at the club for the remainder of the season.

There are high hopes for this young prospect at the club. Brynn started all 16 of Queens’ games this season, conceding 22 goals. This is off the back of the keeper signing a new three-year deal with the club in July.