Premier League player starts friendly for Birmingham City ahead of potential move

Birmingham City have confirmed that Matija Sarkic is starting for Lee Bowyer’s side against Cheltenham this afternoon as he has joined the club on trial.

The 23-year-old keeper is contracted to Wolves but he is way down the pecking order of the Premier League club, with Jose Sa and John Ruddy the two main options for new boss Bruno Lage.

Therefore, he could be set for a temporary switch away and Blues revealed that the stopper is in the starting XI as Bowyer named a strong side for the game against the newly-promoted League One side.

They state that Sarkic is on trial, so Bowyer and the coaching staff will use this game to help make a decision on whether to pursue a move for the former Aston Villa man.

Bringing in a new keeper will be a priority for Blues, as number one Neil Etheridge is currently battling Covid-19, whilst the club were happy to let Andres Prieto leave last week as well.

Sarkic does have Football League experience, having made 26 appearances for Shrewsbury in the third tier last season.

The verdict

It’s no secret that Blues have been keeping tabs on Sarkic and this update from the club shows that he is a player they could sign.

You would imagine he has been training with the team in the build-up, so this is a good opportunity for the keeper to show what he can do in something more meaningful than a training session.

Now, Sarkic will hope to have a good game and convince Blues to do a deal, which would appear to be a formality considering Wolves’ goalkeeping options.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.