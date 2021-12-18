Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘Premier League player’, ‘Special talent’ – These Middlesbrough fan react to display from 22-y/o in Bournemouth win

Middlesbrough’s good form under Chris Wilder continued as they beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium this afternoon.

Whilst the visitors had some excellent chances, Boro will feel they were the better side on the whole, with Isaiah Jones particularly impressing down the flank for the hosts.

The 22-year-old’s pace made him a constant threat and he had the beating of his opponent from start to finish. Jones also played a key role in the only goal of the game, as he was fouled for the penalty that Andraz Sporar converted to grab the winner for Wilder’s side.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted by the contribution of the youngster, who has really stepped up this season to become an important figure in this team after he was given a chance by Neil Warnock earlier in the campaign.

Here we look at some of the reaction to Jones’ display from some of the support on Twitter…


