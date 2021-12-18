‘Premier League player’, ‘Special talent’ – These Middlesbrough fan react to display from 22-y/o in Bournemouth win

Middlesbrough’s good form under Chris Wilder continued as they beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium this afternoon.

Whilst the visitors had some excellent chances, Boro will feel they were the better side on the whole, with Isaiah Jones particularly impressing down the flank for the hosts.

The 22-year-old’s pace made him a constant threat and he had the beating of his opponent from start to finish. Jones also played a key role in the only goal of the game, as he was fouled for the penalty that Andraz Sporar converted to grab the winner for Wilder’s side.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted by the contribution of the youngster, who has really stepped up this season to become an important figure in this team after he was given a chance by Neil Warnock earlier in the campaign.

Have each of these 24 ex-Middlesbrough academy players ever played in the Premier League?

1 of 24 Chris Brunt Yes No

Here we look at some of the reaction to Jones’ display from some of the support on Twitter…

@__isaiahjones hands down premier league player in the making — Leon Peacock (@LeonPeacock12) December 18, 2021

Isaiah Jones completely terrorised their defence today, what a display from him, special talent — Lewis Thompson (@LewisThompson7) December 18, 2021

Announce Isaiah Jones lifetime contract https://t.co/DNtUw2hJup — Ospina (@FUT_Ospina) December 18, 2021

With all the talk this week being about Djed Spence it's fitting that Isaiah Jones turned in a man of the match performance to remind us we might not need Spence after all #borolive — Richard Mark Bradley (@ThyBrad42) December 18, 2021

Huge win that @__isaiahjones class again UTB! — shane mitchell (@shanemitchell11) December 18, 2021

Jones Fry McNair – excellent – massive shout out to crooks and Taylor aswell #UTB — Stuart Mooney (@studdy2k) December 18, 2021

Great result. Jones MOTM but great team performance. Could have been more. #utb #boro — Russ (@iRussJ) December 18, 2021