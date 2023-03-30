Bristol City starlet Alex Scott has emerged as one of the most sought-after British players over the last year or so as it remains to be seen how his situation with the Championship club plays out.

As per a report from Football Insider late last month, it was Newcastle United who emerged as the front-runners in scott's pursuit at that point and were leading the likes of Wolves, West Ham United and Crystal Palace, whilst other Premier League clubs have also been credited with an interest.

An update from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano earlier in the month, the Robins will be demanding a fee that could be as high as £25 million, and when considering the level of competition for his signature, there is still potential for the Championship outfit to become even more ambitious in their valuation.

Scott has been an important and consistent figure for the Robins this season, appearing 37 times in the league, starting every time and has managed to score one goal and provide five assists.

Speaking at a press conference with students from the University of Gloucestershire, as cited by Bristol Live, former Bristol City and now Wolves goalkeeper Dan Bentley provided a glowing verdict of the teenager: “I think if I was asked, I’d say get the chequebook out,” joked Bentley.

“Obviously that’s not my decision, but I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Scotty.

“He’s an absolutely phenomenal player with the world at his feet, I’ve seen all the plaudits recently, he can go all the way and so he should because he’s a magnificent player.”

The verdict

Scott is a fantastic talent and whilst Premier League managers have spoken about how expensive the Championship market it, Scott is a player that is worth the price tag that has been placed on his head.

He is an individual who has the required abilities to thrive in the here and now in the Premier League, whilst his incredibly high ceiling means that there is potential resale value in the young midfielder.

Sanctioning his departure this summer could be monumental in Bristol City's chances of success in the 2023/24 campaign, as they will be able to reinvest the Scott money in multiple positions.

Seeing Scott depart will of course present itself as an immediate blow, but ultimately, there is potential for the fee to be redistributed and bolster the club's chances of kicking on after this campaign comes to an end.