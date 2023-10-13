Highlights After a disappointing season, Norwich City aims to return to the promotion race in the Championship.

Under David Wagner's management, Norwich sits seventh in the Championship table with 17 points from 11 matches.

Jonathan Rowe's impressive performances have caught the attention of Premier League clubs, and he is expected to make the move soon.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After a disappointing season back in the Championship in 2022-23, where they surprisingly finished in 13th position, Norwich City are looking to go back to what they do best - be promotion contenders.

The Canaries have been one of the second tier's yo-yo sides in recent years, bouncing between the Championship and the Premier League, so to finish in the bottom half last season would have been a real brought back down to earth moment.

Under David Wagner's management though, City are doing just okay in the early stages of the 2023-24 campaign.

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

With 11 matches played so far in the Championship, Norwich sit seventh in the standings, having picked up 17 points out of a possible 33.

Their form went somewhat awry when talisman Josh Sargent suffered an ankle injury against Huddersfield Town in August, but plenty of others have been chipping in with goals - none more-so than Jonathan Rowe.

The 20-year-old had been regularly starring for City's under-21's and had a very solid 2021-22 season with 12 Premier League outings to his name as well, but 2022-23 saw the attacking midfielder set back by multiple injuries.

2023-24 has been a fresh start for Rowe though, who has gotten over his issues and has been firing on all cylinders, having scored seven times already in 13 appearances in all competitions in the current season.

Currently under contract at Carrow Road until 2025, having signed his last new deal in January 2022, Rowe is reportedly set to be offered a bumper new deal, according to TEAMtalk.

That is to fend off the threat of Premier League interest in the attacker, with the report also claiming that Brentford, Crystal Palace, Aston Villa, Burnley and Sheffield United have all watched Rowe in recent weeks.

After his flying start to the 2023-24 campaign, it is only a matter of time before Rowe gets his big chance of regular Premier League football, according to FLW's Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes.

"I do think that Rowe is a Premier League player in waiting," Zeke said whilst speaking to Football League World.

"I think that he's got a lot of attributes that most young players at his age don't have, and they take a while to get into their game.

"But, he's strong, he can win a header, he can score, and then he's also got what a lot of young wingers have in that he's quick and he can dribble - but he's got all of the extra bits that most don't have.

"I think he still needs to improve a lot of aspects such as getting involved in more of the game - he sort of has a lot of quiet periods where he doesn't really influence anything, and then he has one or two opportunities and he always takes them, which is really promising obviously.

"I think he will end up probably going for a lot of money in the future, unless he stays with us and we end up getting promoted, which I can't see happening."