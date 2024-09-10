Paul Robinson has claimed that Leeds United's summer signing Manor Soloman, who joined on loan from Tottenham, belongs in the Premier League.

The Whites had a very busy summer market, with multiple key players departing in big-money moves.

The losses of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Glen Kamara, and Archie Gray necessitated signings of their own.

The likes of Jayden Bogle, Manor Solomon, Joe Rothwell, Largie Ramazani, and Ao Tanaka all joined the team, with Joe Rodon also sealing a permanent stay at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke will be hoping the squad he has built will now be good enough to earn automatic promotion back to the Premier League at the second attempt, after last year’s play-off final disappointment.

Paul Robinson makes Manor Solomon transfer claim

Robinson has dubbed Solomon the signing of the summer for Leeds following his move on loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

The former goalkeeper believes that the forward is a top-flight-level player, praising the Whites for sealing his arrival.

“I think he’s the best signing of the window at Leeds,” said Robinson, via MOT Leeds News.

“He’s a really clever signing – he’s a Premier League player.

“We saw him on loan with Fulham, which prompted Tottenham to buy him.

“He didn’t really get his opportunities at Spurs last year but he’s very well established at international level, playing over 35 games for Israel.

“Looking at his quality and directness, he’s someone who belongs in the Premier League.

“Leeds have lost Rutter, lost Summerville, lost Sinisterra last season.

“Alongside Gnonto, he’s the type of player who does give Leeds Premier League quality.

“He was a very shrewd signing, who can play anywhere across the attack, even as a false-nine if needed.

“I thought he was excellent against Hull City.”

Manor Solomon’s Premier League experience

Manor Solomon - Premier League league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season (Club) Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 (Fulham) 19 (4) 4 (0) 2023-24 (Tottenham) 5 (2) 0 (2)

Solomon has made 24 appearances in the Premier League so far in his career, 19 of which came during his time at Fulham (all stats from Fbref).

He contributed four goals and two assists at that level, but struggled for consistent minutes at Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou, with injuries hampering his progress.

Leeds will be hoping that he can stay fit consistently and get back to his best form, as he could prove crucial to their promotion ambition.

Solomon made his debut for the Championship side with a start in their 2-0 win over Hull City just before the September international break.

Solomon could prove a shrewd signing for Leeds

It was surprising that Solomon took the drop down to the Championship given his previous performances in the Premier League.

But that could just prove to be Leeds’ gain, as he is what they needed after losing Summerville and Rutter from their attacking options.

A promising debut against Hull is a good start, and supporters will be excited to see what else he can contribute over the course of the campaign.

Given he is also only a loan signing, there is little financial risk to this move and only potential benefit, as he could yet play a big role in bringing the club back to the top flight.