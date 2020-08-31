Premier League pair battling it out for 29-y/o Watford ace

Southampton and Crystal Palace are both weighing up a move for Watford forward Danny Welbeck, according to the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old had an injury-hit season last time around, and scored just twice as the Hornets were relegated to the Championship after a significant stay in the top-flight.

Despite that, the ex-Arsenal and Manchester United forward is now a target for Premier League sides, and it’s no surprise when you look at the experience the striker has under his belt.

Welbeck has played in major tournaments for his country, as well as important Champions League games for past clubs and has scored decisive goals throughout his career, with the past couple of seasons somewhat blighted by unfortunate injuries.

Southampton and Crystal Palace will both be keen to improve their squads with the season starting in just under two weeks time.

The verdict

Both sides showing interest in the forward could do a lot worse, and he’s a player that could be good to have around the squad as well as being an appropriate back-up to the current first-team options.

Meanwhile, Watford may want to cut the wage bill following relegation and Welbeck’s departure could free up funds to spend elsewhere.

It’ll be interesting to see how this develops in the next few days, and whether a Premier League side decides they want to add Welbeck to their squad for the new season.

