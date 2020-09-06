Premier League outfit remain in hunt for Nottingham Forest man

Burnley are still interested in signing Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall, even though the clubs are apart on their valuation of the centre-back.

The 23-year-old, who came through the ranks at the City Ground, has endured a mixed spell with the Reds, having shone initially before being sent on loan to Rangers to get game time two years ago.

However, Worrall starred since Sabro Lamouchi was appointed, featuring regularly as Forest missed out on a play-off spot last season.

The failure to win promotion has prompted some talk that the defender could leave, with Burnley known to be admirers of the player and they have seen bids rejected for Worrall in the past.

Yes. But offer was way too low. https://t.co/4QLwgSIwNQ — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) September 6, 2020

And, according to Sun reporter Alan Nixon, they remain keen on the centre-back but the initial proposal that they put forward was below what the Championship side are looking to accept.

Sean Dyche will be on the lookout for more defensive options though, as Ben Gibson left the club for Norwich and there are doubts over James Tarkowski’s future as Leicester have joined West Ham in the race for the England international.

The verdict

Worrall proved in the past 12 months that he is a top player in the Championship and he will feel he is ready to make the step up.

Of course, Forest will be reluctant to sell but every individual has a price and it will be down to Burnley to make a suitable offer, which so far hasn’t come.

Things can change quickly but you would be surprised if anything came of this given Worrall’s importance to Lamouchi.

