Premier League outfit plotting late big-money transfer for key Bristol City man

Watford are looking to sign Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo ahead of the 11pm deadline tonight.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a fine individual campaign for the Robins, contributing four goals and six assists in 15 league games so far, with his form in recent weeks particularly impressive.

Therefore, perhaps unsurprisingly, there has been plenty of interest in the attacker, with Nottingham Forest having had offers turned down for Semenyo earlier today.

Following that, it appeared as though Bristol City had done enough to keep the player at Ashton Gate until the summer at least, but there could be a late twist.

That’s after TEAMtalk stated that the Hornets are looking to sign Semenyo, who has been valued at £20m by the Championship side.

Roy Hodgson is keen to bolster his attacking options ahead of the deadline as he looks to keep Watford in the Premier League after succeeding Claudio Ranieri as their new manager.

They will obviously need to act swiftly to get this sorted though, with the clock ticking closer to the deadline.

The verdict

This would be a major blow for Bristol City because Semenyo is a hugely talented player with the potential to get even better.

So, you can understand why Watford are interested but they are going to have to pay a significant sum to get this one over the line given the Robins will struggle to get a replacement.

It’s one to monitor ahead of the deadline though, and Bristol City fans will be hoping nothing comes of it because Semenyo has been outstanding in recent weeks and needs to be central to their long-term plans if they’re to push on.

