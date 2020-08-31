Premier League outfit monitoring influential Reading man

Sheffield United are interested in making a potential move for Reading forward Yakou Meite, as they look to bolster their attack ahead of the new season, according to Football Insider.

Meite has emerged as a crucial performer for Reading over the last two seasons, with the versatile 24-year-old registering 12 goals for the Royals during the 2018/19 campaign and a further 13 league goals last term to help keep them stay clear of relegation danger, despite a couple of poor spells of form.

The forward is capable of playing from the wide positions and as a lone forward and he has been Reading’s go to player for goals in the last two campaigns, with Meite adding a further four goals his tally for last term in the cup competitions.

It has now been claimed that Sheffield United are keeping tabs on Meite as Chris Wilder looks to add more firepower to his squad ahead of their season opener against Wolves in two weeks.

The verdict

This would be a real blow for Reading were they to lose Meite at this stage of the window, with the Royals beginning to plan for the Championship season under the management of new boss Veljko Paunovic.

Meite has emerged as a key player for the Berkshire side, with the 24-year-old showing real versatility and end product in the final third which have both been critical for Reading’s prospects of avoiding relegation in the last two years.

However, the forward has shown he could have the ability to step up to the Premier League and he may be tempted to leave the Royals if Sheffield United are able to convince him he will be given regular game time with them in the top-flight.