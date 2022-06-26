Premier League outfit finalise transfer move for Derby County player

Crystal Palace have announced the signing of Malcolm Ebiowei from Derby County when his contract expires at the end of the month.

It’s no secret that the winger has been in talks with the Eagles, who reportedly saw off competition from Manchester United to land the teenager.

And, the move was confirmed this evening, with the Premier League side revealing that Ebiowei had committed his long-term future to the club after agreeing terms with the player.

The 18-year-old was one of many youngsters to take the opportunity handed to him by Wayne Rooney last season, featuring in 16 Championship games during which time he scored once and registered two assists.

Yet, it was Ebiowei’s overall play that caught the eye, as he was a constant threat down the flank with his pace and skill.

Whilst Palace have signed the teenager, who will go into Patrick Vieira’s squad, they are yet to agree a compensation fee with Derby for Ebiowei, with the Rams entitled to a fee due to his age, although discussion about that are ongoing.

The verdict

Firstly, this is a great move for Ebiowei as he gets the chance to link up with a Premier League club and whilst he won’t get game time initially, Palace do give youngsters a chance.

For Derby, they realistically knew a departure was going to happen given their situation and it’s a real shame that they’re going to miss out on watching him develop as a player.

Now, it’s about negotiating a fee to ensure that Derby get what they feel is a fair fee for the winger.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.