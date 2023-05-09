Watford youngster Adrian Blake is set to be the subject of offers from Premier League sides in the "coming weeks", according to last night's update from Fabrizio Romano.

The 17-year-old made his league debut for the Hornets yesterday against Stoke City, with Chris Wilder bringing him on to allow the youngster to show why he's been attracting interest from elsewhere.

He is just one of a few young players to be given the opportunity to shine during the 2022/23 campaign, with Ryan Andrews making a first-team breakthrough and Tobi Adeyemo even managing to get himself on the scoresheet.

Unfortunately for the Hornets, they could potentially lose him.

Adrian Blake's contract situation

The Athletic reported earlier this month that the youngster had rejected a new contract at the Vicarage Road.

Although the club have tried to get him tied down to a new deal after several meetings and discussions, it doesn't look as though he's going to put pen to paper on professional terms, something that would see him leave when his scholarship expires.

That's a boost for those who an interested in him.

Who is interested?

Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all reported to be interested in luring the youngster away from Hertfordshire, with all three potentially having a real chance of securing his services.

The Gunners are now looking towards a much brighter future after struggling towards the latter stages of Arsene Wenger's tenure and during parts of Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta's spells.

Arteta will not just be looking to focus on the present, but also the future to give the North London outfit the best chance of enjoying long-lasting success.

Man United also seem to be in better shape under Erik ten Hag - and Spurs will be hoping their summer appointment can provide them with some stability.

What stance should Adrian Blake take?

It's a shame that Wilder may not stay at the club because the 55-year-old has given him a chance to shine and having already seen the player in action, he may have given him further opportunities to shine during the 2023/24 season.

If there was a real chance that he could become a first-team regular at his current side, he would be silly not to sign a new deal because getting that senior experience under his belt at such a young age would be brilliant for him.

But the chance to go to a top-tier giant and make the most of their facilities is a tempting opportunity, so he should be keeping his options open at this stage.

He certainly shouldn't be closing the door on a potential stay at Vicarage Road because he could thrive there, though it remains to be seen if the new manager wants him as part of his plans if Wilder goes.

Following such an underwhelming 2022/23 season, having an exciting youngster like Blake involved next season could have to shake things up.