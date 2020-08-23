Premier League manager on prospect of Sheffield Wednesday signing 9-goal attacker

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has suggested that the Magpies will look to monitor the performances of Jacob Murphy in pre-season, before deciding whether to send the winger back out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday interested.

Murphy enjoyed a very productive season out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday last season, managing to register nine goals and provide four assists in 39 Championship appearances – and that form has seen Gary Monk’s side become keen to ensure that they keep hold of him for another season.

The Owls are facing a real challenge next season knowing they will start the campaign with a 12-point deduction, and having lost last term’s top scorer Steven Fletcher they will need to find other sources of goals – and while they have already added Chelsea’s Isaiah Brown to their squad bringing Murphy back would be another smart move.

Speaking to the Newcastle Chronicle, Bruce admitted that he had been impressed with the performances of Murphy out on loan with Wednesday last season, and revealed that he will assess his potential in pre-season before deciding whether to sanction another loan move away.

He said: “They think the world of him. He did very, very well and would like him back, that’s fair to say.

“I am going to take my time with him and have a look. We have plenty time with it to see what the next step is.

“He has had a successful loan and looks like he’s developed a bit, so we will see what he will do.@

The verdict

This is somewhat encouraging for Sheffield Wednesday who at least know that Newcastle are considering whether to re-send him back out loan to them, but the fact that they are monitoring him in pre-season suggests he could yet see his future for next term back with the Premier League club.

That means that Sheffield Wednesday will have to wait a while to see whether he becomes available, which could mean they decide against pursuing other targets and then find out that Murphy will indeed not be being made available for another loan move.

So, it will be important that Monk while keen to re-sign Murphy does remain scouring the market for potential alternatives in case a move fails to happen, with the Owls in need of further strengthening the squad ahead of what will be a challenging campaign.