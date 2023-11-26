Highlights Rio Ferdinand's move to Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in 2014 turned out to be a big gamble that didn't pay off, as they were relegated that season.

Back in 2014, Queens Park Rangers attempted and succeeded in making a big move for legendary Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand, however it didn’t go well.

After winning so much silverware at Manchester United in a 12-year period, he was not offered a contract extension in 2014 so therefore, wanted a new challenge in English football.

The move to newly promoted QPR was always going to be a gamble, and it wasn't one that paid off, as in the 2014/15 season they were relegated.

Since then, they have not been back up to the Premier League and right now find themselves in another relegation battle, in the Championship.

How long did Rio Ferdinand stay at QPR for?

When the central defender joined the club he was full of commitment, as he said on the official club website: "I spoke to Harry (Redknapp) and Mr (Tony) Fernandes at length.

"I think they both looked me in the eye and knew that I still have something to offer, hat I had a genuine desire to come here and play football.

“I had a lot of offers from all over the world – some in places with a better climate than here. But the draw for me was to play in the Premier League and back here where it all started."

The fact the former England international had rejected other sides gave every QPR fan every right to be optimistic and, after seven league games, it looked like he would be a regular, as he started all of them, even if his form was indifferent.

However, he only made five more appearances after that and didn't last past the season as his contract was not renewed.

Why did it go so wrong for Ferdinand at QPR?

The reason he lost his place was due to the inconsistent start, but after being dropped for two games he was served with a three-match ban, due to a being found guilty of misconduct by the FA for an abusive Twitter comment.

Harry Redknapp admitted that when he was suspended his team had played better without him in the side ,so it was always going to be an uphill battle for him to get back into the starting 11.

The likes of Steven Caulker and Richard Dunne were preferred from that moment forward, as Ferdinand didn't get any action on the pitch until Boxing Day.

As well as this, he had hinted in October, when he wasn't in the starting line-up, on a talk show that he would be retiring at the end of the campaign.

So it was almost like he had turned his focus on retirement, due to the fact he had made that decision only a few months after joining the club he was seemingly so committed to.

The fact that Redknapp was also sacked in February didn't help Ferdinand's cause, as even though it was him who dropped him, he also reassured him that he was part of his plans.

That paired with the fact QPR were struggling all over the pitch, and he was also far from his most athletic at 35 years old, meant that the deal couldn't have gone worse for both.

Hindsight is a wonderful thing and if the club could have their time back, they would probably not have been one of the sides to offer the Manchester United legend a contract.