Premier League interest surfaces for Doncaster Rovers starlet

Doncaster Rovers defender Bobby Faulkner is the subject of Premier League interest, as per a report from Doncaster Free Press.

The 18-year-old has featured six times for the League Two outfit thus far this season, with three of those appearances coming in the form of starts.

Faulkner was close to securing a loan move to National League North club Boston United before seeing joy within the first-team environment in the last few weeks.

At this stage, the Premier League outfit in question is yet to be named, as it remains to be seen exactly how much interest surfaces before the January transfer window opens its doors.

Faulkner’s first appearances for the Yorkshire outfit came during a 1-0 victory at Northampton Town, with the 18-year-old picking up the Man of the Match award in the process.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how this situation progresses during the build-up to January and whether this initial interest from the one Premier League outfit spurs other teams to cast their eyes on him.

Should a top-tier move come to fruition in January, then it will also be interesting to see how much Donny can generate for his sale and whether an immediate loan back to the League Two club comes to fruition.

Faulkner is an exciting talent who will likely continue to generate interest as January nears and he will be eager to see regular minutes in the first team.

With Doncaster being a single point outside the play-off positions, Faulkner will be fully focused on the job at hand.