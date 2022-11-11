Premier League interest, loans, top priority: The Bristol City transfer dilemmas Pearson is likely to face in January

Pressure is building on Nigel Pearson ahead of the Championship‘s World Cup break as a poor run of form has left Bristol City looking nervously over their shoulders at the bottom three.

The Robins have slipped to 20th in the table and could well head into the hiatus in the relegation zone if they lose to Watford this weekend and results elsewhere go against them.

What that will mean for Pearson remains to be seen but he is the man in charge right now and will surely have one eye on the winter window.

It could be key to City’s hopes of turning their fortunes around and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted the transfer dilemmas the Robins boss is likely to face in January…

Whether to cash in on their rising stars

In Antoine Semenyo, Alex Scott, and Tommy Conway, the Ashton Gate outfit have some serious talent on their hands and that could mean bigger clubs come calling in January.

The trio have all been linked with Premier League moves previously while we’ve seen in the past that cashing in on homegrown players is part of City’s business plan.

If significant offers come in during the winter window, it may be hard for Pearson to keep hold of all three and losing any of the trio would be a blow to his hopes of turning things around in the second half of 2022/23.

What to do about Han-Noah Massengo

Han-Noah Massengo has fallen out of favour completely in recent weeks – with his only match action since the start of October coming for the U21s.

The 21-year-old is a bright prospect but has yet to really kick on at City and his contract is set to expire in the summer.

Massengo’s refusal to agree new terms is one factor in why he’s been left out in the cold by Pearson, who must now decide what to do about the Frenchman.

If a decent offer is made, you’d imagine he will be keen to sell the midfielder.

How to improve the defence

City’s forward line is not the issue this term, it’s the defence that has been their problem.

The Robins are among the division’s higher scorers but have conceded the fourth most goals while Pearson has been forced to use full-backs as part of his back three in recent weeks.

Improving the backline looks an obvious priority for January but with Kal Naismith and Tomas Kalas both set to return to fitness soon, how to do that is a dilemma.

Given how frugal they’ve been in recent windows, you’d question whether City will be able to sign a new centre-back that’s an improvement on Naismith or Kalas so it may just be about adding more depth.

Whether to turn to the loan market

City have shied away from utilising the loan market under Pearson and the experienced coach has made it no secret that he is wary of such deals having been burnt in the past by moves that cost a lot in wages and loan fees but deliver very little.

Given their current situation, with more quality and bodies needed in his squad, he may feel that now is the right time to turn to the loan market.