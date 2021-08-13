Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Coventry City

‘Premier League inbound’ – Many Coventry City fans react as club reach transfer agreement with Chelsea

Published

4 mins ago

on

Coventry City have confirmed the signing of Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 23-year-old, who joins temporarily from the European champions, spent last season on loan with Birmingham City. However, Clarke-Salter was confined to a mere 10 starts during an injury-hit spell.

Before this new venture, the young defender has spent time with Vitesse, in Holland’s top tier, Sunderland and Bristol Rovers, all before a move to Birmingham ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.

After making 19 appearances that season, Clarke-Slater returned to The Blues last time out, but it was not as productive of a campaign as the previous year.

Clarke-Salter has tasted first-team football with the Premier League giants back in April 2016, when he replaced Pedro in the 74th minute, during a 4-0 victory against Aston Villa.

Not only has the central defender racked up a high number of appearances domestically and in The Netherlands, but he has also represented England at various stages at youth-level.

Whilst progressing through the England set up, Clarke-Salter was also handed the captain’s armband with the U21s ahead of the European Championship finals in 2019.

Here, we take a look at how some Coventry fans have reacted to the arrival of Jake Clarke-Salter…


