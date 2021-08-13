Coventry City
‘Premier League inbound’ – Many Coventry City fans react as club reach transfer agreement with Chelsea
Coventry City have confirmed the signing of Chelsea defender Jake Clarke-Salter on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
The 23-year-old, who joins temporarily from the European champions, spent last season on loan with Birmingham City. However, Clarke-Salter was confined to a mere 10 starts during an injury-hit spell.
Before this new venture, the young defender has spent time with Vitesse, in Holland’s top tier, Sunderland and Bristol Rovers, all before a move to Birmingham ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.
After making 19 appearances that season, Clarke-Slater returned to The Blues last time out, but it was not as productive of a campaign as the previous year.
Clarke-Salter has tasted first-team football with the Premier League giants back in April 2016, when he replaced Pedro in the 74th minute, during a 4-0 victory against Aston Villa.
Coventry City fan? Bored? Try get 100% on this 22 question quiz all about Sky Blues transfer deals from over the years
Not only has the central defender racked up a high number of appearances domestically and in The Netherlands, but he has also represented England at various stages at youth-level.
Whilst progressing through the England set up, Clarke-Salter was also handed the captain’s armband with the U21s ahead of the European Championship finals in 2019.
Here, we take a look at how some Coventry fans have reacted to the arrival of Jake Clarke-Salter…
A left sided cb just what we needed https://t.co/Ps4yuBand6
— Louis (@skybluelouis_) August 13, 2021
Get in brilliant signing 🔵⚽️
— Charlie Fellows (@charliefellows_) August 13, 2021
Good addition tbf
— Tom Dixon (@SbaDixon) August 13, 2021
Premier league inbound
— Paul Howkins (@PaulHowkins92) August 13, 2021
The club gifting us presents on its birthday, huge
— Jimi (@Jimi_Dyer) August 13, 2021
Left footed centre half finally
— Robbie Cruickshank (@robbieccfc17) August 13, 2021
Good signing lads #PUSB
— Tom Upton (@TomUpto94934917) August 13, 2021
Just what we needed, hopefully some money left in the budget to buy another midfielder.
— Dan Harvey (@dharvey4) August 13, 2021
𝑪𝑳𝑨𝑹𝑲𝑬-𝑺𝑨𝑳𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑨𝑵𝑵𝑶𝑼𝑵𝑪𝑬𝑫! ✍
We are delighted to confirm the signing of Jake Clarke-Salter on a season-long loan from Chelsea. #PUSB
➡ https://t.co/K3BCjmH1Qv pic.twitter.com/9g4z37uYZG
— Coventry City (@Coventry_City) August 13, 2021