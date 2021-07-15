Luton Town News
‘Premier League here we come’ – Many Luton Town fans react as club secure another summer signing
Luton Town have announced the signing of Leicester City striker Admiral Muskwe on a permanent deal.
The 22-year-old becomes Nathan Jones’ eighth signing this summer and joins The Hatters for an undisclosed fee.
Joining the Leicester youth set-up aged nine, Muskwe progressed through the ranks with the Premier League club, and during that time, he has been capped England at U16 and U17-level.
The now Zimbabwe international, who was named the Foxes’ Academy Player of the Season five years ago, scored 23 times in 71 Premier League 2 appearances for Leicester.
Muskwe spent the second half of the 2019/20 campaign with Swindon Town, helping The Robins to the League 2 title.
The highly-rated-rated forward then joined Wycombe Wanderers in January 2021, scoring three times in 17 appearances, as The Chairboys put up a strong fight, but eventually were relegated back to the third-tier.
Luton and Leicester have developed quite the partnership over recent years, with James Justin departing the Hatters for the Premier League club in 2019 before The Foxes’ Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joined the Bedfordshire club on a season-long last year.
Luton Today has also confirmed that Leicester’s Khanya Leshabela is on a trial period with The Hatters.
Here we take a look at how some Lutons fans have reacted to the news of Admiral Muskwe’s arrival…
Loving this Leicester x Luton link up on transfers the last few season…. James Justin, KDH, Muskwe, Leshabela!#LTFC #LCFC #COYH
Loving this Leicester x Luton link up at the minute 🤝🙌
My absolute #GOAT on @FootballManager! Premier League here we come!
Welcome admiral hope you have a good time here 🎩🧡
Deeeeecent, different style than the rest
