Premier League goalkeeper training with Birmingham ahead of potential transfer swoop

Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Matija Sarkic has joined Birmingham City for pre-season training with a view to him joining the club on a loan deal, according to The Athletic’s Tim Spiers.

Neil Etheridge played 43 times for the Blues last season and it seems as though Lee Bowyer is looking for some competition ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

And attentions have turned to 23-year-old Sarkic, who has been linked with fellow Midlands side Coventry City this transfer window, although they’ve now signed a more experienced stopper in Simon Moore.

The 6ft 5in Montenegrin goalkeeper was initially at Aston Villa and spent time on loan at Scottish side Livingston in the final year of his contract there, but he switched across to Molineux last summer and joined Shrewsbury Town in League One for the season.

20 questions about some of Birmingham City’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 Which player opened the scoring in the 2011 Carling Cup Final? Obafemi Martins Lee Bowyer Nikola Zigic Seb Larsson

Sarkic played 26 times for Salop and he could be about to take his next step up the pyramid with Birmingham, providing he impresses Bowyer in training.

The Verdict

Sarkic doesn’t have too much experience in senior football for someone who will soon turn 24 – he has played in just 58 competitive matches – so it’s hard to see him troubling Etheridge for the number one jersey at St. Andrews if he does sign.

Things however can change quickly in football and one mistake by Etheridge could mean an opportunity arises, and it all depends on how Sarkic has developed from his spell at Shrewsbury last season.

One thing he does have on his side though is size – at 6ft 5in Sarkic is an imposing figure and a lot more-so than Etheridge, so that could come into consideration when Bowyer is assessing whether or not he is a worthwhile signing.