Liverpool ready to make EFL star part of first-team for next season

Blackburn Rovers loanee Harvey Elliott will be used as part of parent club Liverpool’s first-team plans next season, a report from The Athletic has revealed.

Elliott made the move to Ewood Park on a season-long loan back in the summer transfer window, and has since gone on to make a significant impact in the Championship.

The 17-year-old has scored four goals and provided eight assists – the joint-most in the Chamionship – in 22 league appearances so far this season.

Now it seems as though those contributions have caught the attention of those back at Liverpool, with this latest update claiming that the defending Premier League champions have been delighted with his progress at Ewood Park.

As a result, it is thought that Elliott will not be being loaned out again next summer, and will instead be used as part of Jurgen Klopp’s senior squad at Anfield.

Having joined Liverpool from Fulham back in the summer of 2019, Elliott had made nine appearances in all competitions for the Merseyside club prior to his temporary move to Blackburn.

The Verdict

In all honesty, I am slightly surprised by this decision from Liverpool.

Elliott has been really impressive in terms of his returns with regards to both goals and assists for Blackburn this season, which certainly bodes well for his career.

However, I do feel as though there are times when Elliott can be quiet in games, with the exception of one key contribution, and I do wonder whether that is enough for a Liverpool side who are competing for trophies.

That being said, there is still plenty of time remaining in the season for that to change, and you feel Liverpool will still be watching the teenager’s performances closely between now and the end of the season.