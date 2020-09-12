Premier League giants already lining up January move for Watford star

Liverpool are planning to hold off on a bid for Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr until the January transfer window, a report from Football Insider has claimed.

Sarr only joined Watford from Rennes for a reported £40million last summer, but despite an impressive individual debut campaign in the Premier League, the Senegalese international was unable to prevent the Hornets from suffering relegation to the Championship.

Even so, Sarr’s performances have been enough to attract plenty of attention, not least from Premier League champions Liverpool.

According to the latest reports, the Merseysiders have enquired about Sarr’s availability this summer, but have held off making an official offer for the 22-year-old at this moment in time.

It is thought that Watford are determined to recoup a similar fee to the £40million one that they paid Rennes for the attacker last summer, which Liverpool are not willing to pay in this market, due to the financial implications of the current global situation.

As a result, Jurgen Klopp’s side are said to consider Sarr as a medium-term transfer target, meaning they may not make a move for the player until the turn of the year, something they are now seemingly putting down the foundations for.

Having put pen to paper on a five-year contract last summer, Sarr’s future at Vicarage Road is secure until the end of the 2023/24 season, meaning Watford will be in a strong position to negotiate any bids for the player, even in the January transfer window.

The Verdict

This looks to be an encouraging update for Watford.

The fact they are, for now at least, able to hold off Liverpool in the transfer market, highlights the strog financial position the club are in at the moment, which bodes well for the remainder of the transfer window.

Given how good he was last season, even keeping Sarr at the club only until January could be a big boost for the club, considering how important his attacking influence could be if they are to mount a push for an immediate return to the Premier League in the coming campaign.

Even so, having enjoyed his first taste of the Premier League last season, Sarr will surely want to get back there sooner rather than later, and if he continues to perform this season, the interest from elsewhere he will continue to attract will make it increasingly harder for Watford to keep him at Vicarage Road.