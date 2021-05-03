Premier League favourite delivers Stoke City transfer verdict amid reported Man United, Liverpool and Burnley interest

Kevin Campbell has urged Stoke City’s Nathan Collins to prioritise regular first team football as speculation continues to build around his future.

Reports emerged in the Liverpool Echo last month suggesting that Liverpool and Manchester United could be in contention to try and sign the 20-year-old this summer following an impressive campaign with the Potters.

They could join Burnley in the hunt for his signature with Football Insider claiming that Sean Dyche’s side could be set to test Stoke City’s resolve over their prized asset.

It remains to be seen what the future might hold for the player, but according to former striker Kevin Campbell, Collins should perhaps consider a move to Turf Moor as a priority.

Speaking to Football Insider, Campbell said: “He is a great young player and he is also a very humble guy.

“The boy can play, let me tell you.

“He’s been linked with Liverpool and United previously but games are everything at the age he is at. If Liverpool or United came in for him this summer there is no point in going because he is not going to start.

“He has got to be at a club where he will play and play regularly. Burnley could be a good move for him because he’s got a good chance of playing. He is still so young.”

The verdict

It’s hard to argue with Kevin Campbell’s verdict here.

We’ve seen it far too often when players move from the Championship and end up rotting in the reserves of a Premier League giant, and that’s why Nathan Collins must be wary.

If he is to move he needs to make sure that he’s going to be playing regularly – something that might be more likely with Burnley.