Premier League duo on Nottingham Forest’s radar as transfer deadline approaches

Kamil Grosicki and Glenn Murray remain on Nottingham Forest’s radar as we enter the final week of the transfer window, according to the Athletic.

Forest have made just the one signing this month, with Filip Krovinovic joining on loan from Benfica after having his deal at West Bromwich Albion cut short.

Chris Hughton will now look to address his attacking options with Grosicki and Murray both understood to be on the radar, as per the Athletic.

Forest came agonisingly close to signing Grosicki back in October, but the relevant paperwork was submitted to the EFL a matter of seconds after the transfer deadline and a move was rejected.

He’s since found regular game time hard to come by at the Hawthorns, and could be set for a move away this month.

Glenn Murray – who has thrived under Chris Hughton at Brighton before and is currently on loan at Watford – is also believed to be on the club’s radar.

Football League World have recently reported that Forest are keen on signing Murray, with the attacker believed to be training alone at Watford during his loan spell at Vicarage Road.

The Verdict

Grosicki would be a good signing for Forest. He is a fast winger who can unlock defences and add some real pace and invention to the team.

I’m not sure Murray is needed, though. Yes, both Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor have struggled to find the net this season, but they haven’t had the service.

They are two proven goalscorers are both into their thirties, and I’d be looking to bring in a young, up and coming attacker.