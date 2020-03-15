Premier League duo locked in battle for Sunderland striker

Tottenham are leading Everton are in the race to sign young Sunderland striker Joe Hugill, a report from The Sun has claimed.

Hugill, who has yet to make a senior appearance for the Black Cats, has been in impressive form for the League One side’s youth teams this season, turning out for both their Under 18s and Under 23s sides during the campaign.

That is something that now appears to have caught the attention of some of those in the Premier League, with the latest reports claiming that both Spurs and the Toffees are interested in the young striker.

It is thought that both teams have scouted the 16-year-old in recent weeks, as they contemplate a move for the teenager.

The report also claims that for now, it is Tottenham who are in pole position to seal a deal for the attacker, having sent renowned scout Ian Broomfield to monitor the attacker’s progress last week.

As things stand, Hugill has yet to commit his long term future to Sunderland by signing an extended contract with the Blacks Cats, which could allow the Premier League pair to swoop for the striker in the summer.

The Verdict

This could be a useful signing for one of these sides.

With Hugill already making his way into Sunderland’s Under 23s side, it does seem as though he is already progressing quickly in his career.

Consequentially, there does seem to be plenty of potential there for either Spurs or Everton to exploit, so you can understand their interest in the striker as a potential option for the future.

Indeed, given the size and prospects of those two clubs, you certainly feel that Hugill himself would be keen on a move to one of those clubs, considering the opportunities it could present for him later in his career.