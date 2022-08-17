Premier League duo leading transfer race to land Bristol City player

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are emerging as the leading contenders to sign Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo before the transfer deadline.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a very productive season for the Robins last time out, scoring eight goals and registering 12 assists in 31 games, although he is yet to feature in the current campaign due to injury.

Therefore, there’s a possibility that Semenyo has played his last game for Bristol City, as The Athletic have confirmed that there is serious interest from the Premier League in the attacker.

They state that the Eagles and the Cherries are the ‘two frontrunners’, even if they are yet to lodge a bid.

Semenyo is entering the final year of his contract at Ashton Gate, but the Championship side do have the option to extend that by a year, which you would expect them to take in order to protect themselves financially.

Interestingly, the update adds that the forward has changed representatives for this transfer window, indicating that he may well be open to a move away this month.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

This is not the news that Bristol City fans would’ve wanted to hear as they would obviously like to keep Semenyo given the quality and potential he has.

However, if he doesn’t sign a new deal this could be the last chance to sell him for a high value, so it’s something that they have to consider.

As well as that, the player will surely want to move to the top-flight, so this could be something to monitor in the coming weeks and Nigel Pearson will hope to have replacements lined up if this does happen.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.