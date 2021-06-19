Premier League duo enter race for Sheffield Wednesday attacker

Crystal Palace and Leicester City have entered the battle to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Charles Hagan, a report from The Sheffield Star has revealed.

The future of Hagan has come into focus in recent weeks, with the Owls said to be in talks with the 19-year-old over a new contract, with his current deal expiring this summer.

Now though, it appears as though interest is mounting in Hagan, making life harder for Wednesday in their attempts to secure a deal for the teenager.

According to this latest update, Premier League pair Palace and Leicester are now contemplating whether or not to mount a move for Hagan this summer.

It is thought that while Wednesday are keen to secure a new contract for the attacker, they have so far yet to make progress in their attempts to secure a deal.

Hagan has so far made just a single senior appearance for the Owls, as a late substitute in their 2-0 defeat in Fulham in the League Cup last season, although it is expected he will get more regular first-team football next season, if he remains at Hillsborough.

It has previously been suggested that newly promoted Premier League side Brentford, Championship club Stoke, and League One outfit Charlton are all interested in Hagan as well.

The Verdict

It does seem as though this could make life hard for Wednesday in their attempts to secure a new deal for Hagan.

The appeal of playing for a club at that level, not to mention the financial incentive that will come with it, means that a move such as this could be hard for Hagan to turn down.

That therefore, could take this situation with regards to Hagan’s future out of Wednesday’s hands if one of those Premier League sides does make a move for the attacker.

Given they seemed keen to keep him, that will obviously be a blow for the Owls, but their position as a club heading down to League One means it is one that could become increasingly difficult for them to avoid going forward at that level.