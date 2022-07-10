Premier League defender linked and Piroe price-tag emerges: The latest Swansea City news headlines you might have missed

It has been a busy week for Swansea City, who have seen a player change hands for big money but they have also welcomed home a much-loved individuals.

After just one season in South Wales, Flynn Downes has secured a Premier League move to his boyhood club West Ham United, with the Swans securing £12 million for his services.

And arriving in his place is the experienced Wales international Joe Allen, who is set to start his second stint as a Swansea player after departing for Liverpool 10 years ago.

Quiz: 20 statements about former Swansea City players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 Darren Pratley currently plays for Charlton Athletic True False

They were the two pieces of news that dominated in the last few days, but what about the stories you may have missed? Let’s take a look.

Fulton linked with Championship rivals

According to Alan Nixon, Swansea’s Jay Fulton is wanted by divisional rivals Reading.

The Scottish central midfielder featured just 18 times in the league under Russell Martin last season and will likely be a bit-part player once more in 2022-23.

The Royals can only sign players on free transfers and loan deals due to restrictions they have been under since last summer, and with two years remaining on his contract it would appear that a temporary switch is more likely for the 28-year-old.

Swans eye up Brentford defender

Per West London Sport, Swansea are one of a number of second tier clubs interested in loaning Brentford youngster Fin Stevens this summer.

The 19-year-old, who has appeared nine times in all competitions for the Bees, is set to be sent out to continue his development in the EFL, and with Swansea needing a new wing-back on the right-hand side of the pitch, it makes sense to be looking at Stevens.

Blackpool and Reading are also looking into a temporary move for the teenager though, so it appears Russell Martin has competition.

Fresh Piroe price-tag set

Having already cashed in on Flynn Downes this month, Swansea are reluctant to let another star player go in Joel Piroe.

The Dutchman was the club’s talisman last season, scoring 22 times, and now that Downes has left, a £20 million price-tag has been put on his head, according to the Daily Mail.

That will almost certainly see the former PSV man remain in South Wales for at least one more season unless he tries to force the club’s hand.