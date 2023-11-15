With two wins in a row since Liam Manning decided to leave the club as head coach last week to take up the Bristol City vacancy, you could forgive Oxford United for wanting to take their time in order to find the 38-year-old's replacement.

Manning's eight months in charge of the U's came to an end last Tuesday after the Robins courted him as their ideal replacement for Nigel Pearson at Ashton Gate, and with assistant manager Chris Hogg going with him too, it has left first-team coach Craig Short in caretaker charge.

League One Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 16 15 36 2 OXFORD UNITED 16 15 35 3 Bolton Wanderers 16 12 35 4 Peterborough United 17 13 31 5 Stevenage 17 6 29 6 Barnsley 16 13 27

Despite a 3-2 win over Leyton Orient on Saturday to keep United in second position in League One, the U's hierarchy were seemingly always going to go for an outside hire, but actual interested parties in the vacancy haven't exactly been speculated on in the public domain.

It was claimed earlier this week that Oxford were in advanced negotiations to appoint Notts County head coach Luke Williams, but the 42-year-old has since clarified that there has been no approach and that he hasn't even been interviewed by United.

The new head coach may not be Williams, but according to the Witney Gazette, Oxford are closing in on their Manning successor as they are in discussions with another club in regards to compensation for their number one candidate.

That candidates name has not been disclosed, but the article does reveal a person that has been interviewed for the job that could potentially fit the bill, and that is Crystal Palace assistant manager Paddy McCarthy.

Who is Paddy McCarthy?

40-year-old McCarthy was a very solid centre-back in his playing days, although he failed to make the grade at Man City, having been brought over from the Republic of Ireland as a teenager.

After loan spells with Boston United and Notts County, McCarthy joined Leicester City in 2005 and played 73 times in the Championship before spending one season with Charlton Athletic.

McCarthy would then move on to Crystal Palace in 2008, where he would play 151 times in all competitions, albeit his final few years were hampered with injuries and also loan stints away from Selhurst Park.

Since retiring in 2016 at the age of 33, McCarthy has been a coach at Palace, initially as the head coach of the under-18's before stepping up to become the boss of the Eagles' under-21's in 2021.

And after taking caretaker charge of Palace in March for one match, McCarthy has since been an assistant to Roy Hodgson in the first-team for Palace - he is clearly keen to branch out on his own as a manager however and he could be the man that Oxford turn to.

Would Paddy McCarthy be a good appointment for Oxford United?

It would be somewhat of a rogue move for Oxford to appoint a completely untested coach as their boss to replace Manning, but many clubs have tried it in recent years.

McCarthy has clearly got a good reputation for his years of service at Crystal Palace, and if Roy Hodgson sees something in you to promote you to a first-team position, then you must be doing something right.

The ex-Ireland international was a leader on the pitch in his playing days and he is obviously developing as a coach, and has plenty of experience working with talented younger players.

Plus, his links to Palace could see Oxford land some good loan deals in the future if he is the man they turn to, although they could still look elsewhere.