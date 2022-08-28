Premier League coach and League One manager to rival Tony Mowbray for Sunderland vacancy

Milton Keynes Dons boss Liam Manning and Chelsea first-team coach Anthony Barry have both emerged on Sunderland‘s shortlist to replace Alex Neil in the dugout at the Stadium of Light, Alan Nixon has reported.

Neil is on his way to the Black Cats’ Championship rivals Stoke City after they made an approach for the Scots’ services a few days ago – he was absent for their 1-0 defeat to Norwich City on Saturday afternoon as he was watching his soon-to-be new team face Blackburn Rovers instead.

And it wasn’t long after the full-time whistle when it was claimed by Sky Sports that ex-Rovers manager Tony Mowbray was set to be installed as Neil’s replacement on Wearside.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No

Those claims appear to be slightly premature though, with Mowbray being looked at by the Sunderland hierarchy according to Nixon, but he is joined by two other younger coaches.

Manning led MK Dons to third position in League One last season, before losing out in the play-off semi-finals to Wycombe Wanderers, whilst 36-year-old Barry, who is a former EFL and National League midfielder for the likes of Yeovil, Fleetwood and Wrexham, is also being considered.

Barry is currently at Stamford Bridge having been hired during Frank Lampard’s tenure at the Blues, having previously been an assistant to Paul Cook at Wigan Athletic.

He also holds a role within the Belgium national team setup, having also worked for the Republic of Ireland recently in a similar capacity.

The Verdict

It looks apparent that Sunderland want a more younger head coach to replace Neil, which is what the Scot was himself as he is only 41 years of age.

That kind of description would surely rule Mowbray out of the equation when searching for Neil’s successor, although the hierarchy may be simply keeping their options open far and wide.

Whoever the new man in charge is, it’s going to be a difficult job to replicate what Neil did for Sunderland in such a short period of time, only losing two league matches during his stint in the North East.

Going for a Manning or a Barry though would certainly be an interesting move though, especially for the latter who has no experience of being a head coach.