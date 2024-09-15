Former Millwall boss Gary Rowett has heaped praise on Romain Esse, who he believes will be on the radar of Premier League clubs.

The 19-year-old was handed his debut by the Lions under Rowett, and he has gone on to make almost 50 appearances for the club.

During that time, Millwall fans have seen flashes of Esse’s ability, and there are hopes that the attacker can make a big impact this season.

Gary Rowett on Romain Esse

Having worked with the teenager on a day-to-day basis in the past, Rowett is well aware of Esse’s potential, and he told Sky Sports that he is someone who has the ability to play at a higher level if he starts to show his class on a consistent basis.

“Premier League clubs will be looking at him very, very closely.

“He has got so much ability. Honestly, when he first came into the team a couple of years ago, he was one of those kids you look at and you think ‘wow’.

“I don’t think he’s put that into consistent performances on the pitch just yet, but if he does, he’s a superstar in the making. He has got absolutely everything.

“I’m expecting big things this season, he’s started it well, scoring a couple of goals, but he just needs a run of games. That’s like any young player, when he plays badly, he needs to stay in the team if he can - I know it’s difficult for a manager, but he’s got so much quality, and I’ve been really impressed with him.

Esse's Championship statistics so far this season, as per FotMob Goals 1 Chances created 6 Successful passes 75 Fouls won 9 Duels won 29

“He does everything right in training, he’s got such a lovely attitude. He’s the first one out for training, shaking everyone’s hands, he’s so respectful, and he’s got that little bit of X-Factor. For Millwall, sometimes it’s easy to pick players who are going to work hard, that will give the fans what they want, but Esse can give you something different.”

Romain Esse has a bright future

Millwall managed to secure Esse’s future on a ‘long-term extension’ earlier this summer, which the club deserves a lot of credit for, so there will be no panicking about losing him in the next window or two.

However, whilst it may not be what Millwall fans want to hear, the reality is that Esse is a player who has the potential to play at a much higher level.

In the short-term though, Millwall are the perfect club for Esse, as they will give him the game time that he needs, and he will want to make some big contributions to the team.

As Rowett says, there is a need for Esse to deliver on a consistent basis, but he is still a very young player, so you hope that consistency comes with age and experience, as he is someone who has plenty of natural ability.

Moving forward, this is the exact approach that Millwall need to take, by developing young players, giving them a platform to perform, before hoping to sell them for a significant profit and using the funds to reinvest into the side.

Related Millwall will know they can make millions from academy graduate: View Romain Esse is definitely Milwall's most prized asset. He is a top talent and Milwall will know they can charge a pretty penny if clubs make moves.

We have seen the likes of Brighton and Brentford use this strategy to great effect, and as Millwall are not going to be a club that can outspend their rivals at this level, they must become better when it comes to developing individuals and with their player trading.

Millwall, who lost 1-0 at home to Luton Town on Saturday, are back in action at QPR on Saturday.