Premier League clubs tracking Bristol City player ahead of transfer window

Bristol City defender Rob Atkinson is being watched by Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, according to Bristol World.

Scouts are said to have watched the centre-back in action at Ashton Gate in recent weeks and there could be bids to come from the top flight when the 2021-22 season ends.

Atkinson only arrived at the Robins last summer after impressing heavily for Oxford United of League One, with City forking out upwards of £1.6 million to bring him in.

The 23-year-old has made 33 Championship appearances this season, scoring twice, and he looks set to be a key player for years to come at Ashton Gate under Nigel Pearson providing that he isn’t cashed in on.

It is also believed that Oxford inserted a sell-on clause relating to any future sale for Atkinson, meaning that the U’s would profit if City were to cash in on the ball-playing defender this summer should they receive an offer which is too good to refuse.

The Verdict

Even though City have struggled at the back with conceding goals for a large portion of the 2021-22 season, it’s hard to not be impressed by Atkinson.

Premier League clubs crave defenders who can carry the ball out from the back more often than not, and Atkinson is a player who excels at that – he’s probably one of the top centre-backs in the league when it comes to that.

Atkinson has had a remarkable rise up the leagues in the last few years, going from Eastleigh to Oxford to Bristol City after being cast aside by Fulham, with his development clear for all to see.

If the bids do come though for Atkinson – and he won’t be the only City player that will have Premier League interest this summer – then they may have to be considered if the club are walking a financial tightrope with Financial Fair Play.

But it would likely have to be a hefty offer for the hierarchy at the club to consider cashing in on for one of their prized assets.