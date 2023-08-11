Highlights Premier League clubs are interested in signing Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Norwich City may allow him to leave this summer ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Dutchman is in the final year of his contract at Carrow Road, with his deal only running until the summer of 2024.

With the EFL season having kicked off last weekend, and the Premier League set to get underway on Friday evening, it really feels as though the transfer market is hotting up.

Indeed, there are still weeks to go until the transfer deadline, too, with plenty of business still to be done by the vast majority of clubs in the country.

Indeed, some clubs will be scrambling for additions after an underwhelming start to the season, whilst elsewhere, even those happy with their current squad will no doubt be exploring options to strengthen further right up until the window slams shut.

What is the latest Norwich City transfer news?

One player that could soon be on the move to the Premier League, perhaps surprisingly, is Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul.

According to reports surfacing on Friday, a number of top flight sides are trying to sign the Canaries shot-stopper.

That is according to a report from Football Insider, although, no specific Premier League clubs are mentioned.

They claim that the experienced keeper could be allowed to leave Carrow Road ahead of the transfer deadline, too.

A move to the Premier League would certainly come as no big shock to Krul given his extensive experience in the top division.

Krul is currently the number two goalkeeper at Norwich City, with Angus Gunn starting the season inbetween the sticks for the Canaries at home to Hull last weekend.

How long does Tim Krul have left on his Norwich City contract?

Of course, although he is number two, Tim Krul's contract situation could play a part in Norwich City's potential decision to let him leave.

That is because the Dutchman is in the final year of his current contract at Carrow Road.

As a result, if an offer were to come in, Norwich City may choose to cash in on their player whilst they still can, with Krul able to switch clubs on a free transfer next summer.

Would Tim Krul be a good signing for Premier League clubs?

Assessing whether or not Tim Krul would be a good signing for some Premier League clubs comes down to a lot of factors.

For example, would he be a good signing as a starter in the top flight at this age? Probably not.

However, as a back up goalkeeper, or even third choice at a bigger club, Krul could be an excellent addition.

He is experienced at both Premier League and international level, with 222 top flight outings to his name, as well as 15 caps for the Netherlands, and could certainly be a positive influence in a dressing room.

This could particularly be the case with the clubs towards the bottom of the table, with Krul having been there and done it at Norwich in terms of being in a relegation battle.